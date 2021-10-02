For all those who wish to undertake an extensive tour of South India, covering some major pilgrimage sites, here’s your chance. IRCTC has launched a new air tour package from Visakhapatnam, titled “South India Temple Tour”. This tour will cover 4 cities in South India – Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum/Thiruvananthapuram. The tour will begin on 23 October 2021 from Visakhapatnam International Airport. This 5-day tour will cover some of the major tourist attractions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

As part of this tour package, people will get some handsome benefits like accommodation at 3-star hotels at all destinations, breakfasts and dinners and AC buses for sight-seeing.

Here’s a summarised itinerary of this South India Temple Tour package by IRCTC from Visakhapatnam:

Day 1: Starting off from Visakhapatnam

This tour will kick off at Visakhapatnam International Airport where all travellers are to congregate at 12:30 PM. The flight will land in Madurai at 5:20 PM in the evening. Night rest at a hotel in Madurai will follow.

Day 2: Pilgrimage at Madurai

At Madurai, travellers will get to visit the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple. After that, they will depart for Rameshwaram where they will visit the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial and Dhanushkodi.

Day 3: On to Kanyakumari

After an early morning visit to the Rameshwaram Temple, the group will depart for Kanyakumari. There, in the evening, they will get to catch the famous sunset of Kanyakumari and visit the Kumari Amman Temple.

Day 4: Welcome to Kerala

After breakfast, travellers will get to dip their feet in history by visiting the Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue, before heading to Trivandrum. Once in Kerala, they will get to visit Kovalam Beach before calling it a day.

Day 5: Return to Visakhapatnam

Visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Trivandrum before ending this South India tour and returning to Visakhapatnam by 6:15 PM on 27 October 2021.

Package Fare (per person)

For single occupancy, this tour will cost Rs. 33,145.

For double occupancy, this tour will cost Rs. 24,660.

For triple occupancy, this tour will cost Rs. 23,760.

For a child (below 11 years of age), the fare will be Rs. 21,155 (bed included).

If a bed is not needed for the child, then, the fare will be Rs. 18,160.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, all travellers are expected to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask for the entirety of this IRCTC tour for their own safety.