Vizag affectionately called the city of destiny, embraces the winter morning with a unique charm, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the city’s serene side. In this exploration, we are here to help you unveil a trio that promises a delightful morning in the city – the enchanting sunrise at Seethakonda’s viewpoint, the aromatic allure of Arabica Coffee, and the breakfast bliss at Venkatadri Vantillu Tiffin Centre. Join us as we embark on a journey through the scenic, aromatic, and flavorful corners of Vizag’s mornings.

Seethakonda YSR ViewPoint

Nestled atop a hill, Seethakonda invites early risers to witness a spectacular sunrise. With winding paths surrounded by greenery, a breathtaking panoramic view of the city waking up to the dawn and the Bay of Bengal awaits. As the sun makes its debut, Seethakonda transforms into a canvas of colours. The sky shifts from deep blues to warm oranges and pinks, casting a magical glow. The city below slowly awakens, draped in morning mist, creating a surreal atmosphere. It’s nature’s masterpiece and a gentle wake-up call for the soul. This is one of the best view points to embrace the sunrise at Visakhapatnam

Arabica Coffee Shop

After soaking in the sunrise, the next stop is Arabica, a charming coffee spot nearby. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee greets you, enhancing the experience. Arabica offers a variety of coffee delights, from strong espressos to creamy lattes. The cosy ambience, coupled with the lingering hues of the sunrise, makes it the perfect spot to unwind. Enjoy a good cup of coffee with your pals, on a lovely winter morning.

Breakfast Bliss at Venkatadri Vantillu Tiffin Centre

As the day unfolds, head to Venkatadri Vantillu Tiffin Centre for a South Indian breakfast feast. Known for its authentic flavours, this local gem serves up crispy dosas, fluffy idlis, and more. Each bite is a celebration of South Indian culinary traditions, leaving your taste buds satisfied.

As you wrap up your Winter morning in Vizag, from the breathtaking sunrise at Seethakonda to the aromatic coffee at Arabica and the flavorful breakfast at Venkatadri Vantillu – you’ve experienced a morning that engages all your senses. The tranquillity of Seethakonda, the warmth of Arabica, and the delicious offerings at Venkatadri Vantillu create a symphony that lingers throughout the day.

