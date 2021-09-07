A mass-counselling drive for passengers was conducted by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) – Waltair Railway Division, Anup Kumar Satpathy on Monday, in a train travelling from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. The topics covered in this drive were Covid-19 precautions, trespassing littering and footboard travelling.

An inspection of the compartments, pantry car and railway stations, by the DRM, was done. He also interacted with passengers in trains, and on the platforms, to get first-hand feedback on the amenities and facilities being provided by the Waltair Division. The focus of this drive was to mainly check ticketless travel in unreserved segments, and irregular travel in reserved and AC classes.

The DRM advised the passengers of Visakhapatnam to follow Covid-19 protocols, especially the compulsory wearing of masks. He took their suggestions during an interaction with the passengers. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the main purpose of the trip, apart from gauging the extent of ticket-less travelling, was to gain firsthand knowledge about the problems faced by the train passengers in Visakhapatnam during this pandemic period. Mr. Satpathy heard their grievances, listened to suggestions of the travelling public, and sensitized the travellers regarding the Covid-19 protocols. The team also highlighted the dangers of travelling on foot boards and boarding/deboarding moving trains.

A ticket checking squad, on trains from Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram, was led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, AK Tripathi, and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Ch Raghuvir.

Of late, Waltair Railway Division has added a lot of facilities for the passengers’ convenience at the Visakhapatnam railway station, including an e-bike and e-car rental facility.