A man was allegedly trapped and robbed of cash and ATM cards near Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district by a gang which includes a woman.

According to a complaint lodged with the Bheemili police, a woman befriended V Rama Rao of Srikakulam over phone on 18 January and had been chatting with him frequently.

On 19 January, the woman asked him to come to the three-temple area at Sangivalasa near Bheemunipatnam. When Rama Rao came to the area, some miscreants took him away.

Rama Rao was forcibly taken to an isolated place near Dakamarri and allegedly robbed of Rs 48,000 in cash and ATM cards. The miscreants withdrew Rs 7,000 from the savings account of Rama Rao on 24 January.

With Rama Rao approaching the police on the incident, the latter registered a case and arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

Incidents of this kind are on the rise of late posing challenge to the police.

Three months ago, a woman, Joy Jamima, was arrested for allegedly trapping the rich youth and extorting money from them with the help of other gang members. Besides Jamima, some of the gang members were arrested following complaints from victims.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu