As a part of the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, to mark the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 War and the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) organised a live performance by the Navy Band. This took place at the TU 142 Aircraft Museum on RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. The performance was enjoyed by the public present, at the beach in Vizag, as the Navy Band played one soul-stirring song after another. The band also paid a tribute to all the Covid-19 warriors.

The hour-long performance conducted by the Drum Major, S Janakiraman, Master Chief Petty Officer Musician First Class, featured a host of genres. These ranged from martial music to soul-stirring songs of patriotic fervour, as well as some popular regional songs. Some of the high-tempo motivational tunes performed were ‘Hindustani’, ‘Koi Kahe’, and ‘Kandon Se Milte Kande’. Other scores included songs like Chak De India and Jai Ho. The band also showcased its range with a few English songs to appeal to the musical tastes of all present in the audience. The performance was wrapped up beautifully by the Navy Band with the patriotic song ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ providing a fitting finale to the evening’s performance after which the public of Vizag headed home.

Meanwhile, RK Beach also witnessed a lull on Sunday evening as people were prevented by the city police from entering the beach after 5 PM, as per the new rules issued by the district administration.