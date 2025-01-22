Like every week, OTT platforms are gearing up for some interesting releases this week too. However, if you feel stuck in a streaming rut, then don’t worry, we have got you covered! Here is a complete guide to the new OTT releases tailored to fit every mood. Whether you are craving something romantic or thrilling, our curated list has something perfect for you!

When you are in a Mood for an Intense Drama

1. Hisaab Barabar

When an honest railway employee, Radhe Mohan, observes an irregular pattern in his bank account, he stumbles upon a massive financial fraud by a banker named Mickey Mehta.

Streaming on: Zee5

2. The Smile Man

A cop with Alzheimer’s disease determines to catch a serial killer on the run. As his memories are slowly fading, will he be able to catch him? Watch and know!

Streaming on: Aha

For your History Meets Fiction Mood!

3. The Girl With a Needle

Inspired by real events and set in post-World War I – The Girl With a Needle – is a story of a factory worker’s encounter with a woman who runs a shady adoption agency.

Streaming on: MUBI

4. Razakar

Set in the early days of Independence, Razakar is a historical drama that captures the atrocities of the rulers of Telangana.

Streaming on: Aha

When you want to appreciate the little moments of life!

5. Didi

During the last month of summer before high school, a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns three things that his family couldn’t teach him – Skating, flirting and loving his mom.

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

6. Sivarapalli

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sivarapalli is a slice-of-life Telugu drama which follows an engineering graduate’s journey in a remote village in Telangana. The drama is a remake of the much-acclaimed Hindi series, Panchayat.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

When You Want to Snuggle Up with Your Special One!

7. Sweet Dreams

Kenny, a recycling artist, and Dia, an aspiring songwriter begin to dream about each other. When the lines between reality and dreams get blurred – it sets the stage for a heartfelt romantic drama!

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

For You are Up for a Little Dose of Fun and Adventure!

8. Shafted

Shafted follows the hilarious yet insightful journey of four middle-aged friends – Cédric, Tom, Jérémie, and Tonio – navigating their lives in the modern world.

Streaming on: Netflix

9. Barroz

Waiting for the arrival of the true descendent of the treasure – Barroz – a loyal servant who guards the Gama’s treasure for 400 years. See what happens when the master finally returns!

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Grab your popcorn, pick your mood, and dive into the perfect binge-worthy OTT release of this week!

