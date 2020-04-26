In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh has reported 81 positive COVID-19 cases. These are from a total group of 6,788 samples taken on Saturday across the state. With the new cases, AP tally, of COVID-19 cases, reaches a total of 1,097 as on date. From this total, 835 are undergoing treatment while 31 have unfortunately succumbed. There were no COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state. On Saturday 60 people have been discharged, thereby taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 231. The district-wise break up of discharged COVID-19 cases in AP is as follows: Kurnool is 24, Nellore is 15, Prakasam is 11, Guntur is 6, Chittoor is 2, West Godavari and Anantapur is 1 each.

The district-wise breakup of the new 81 cases, in the past 24 hours, is as follows: Ananthapur and East Godavari reported 2 each. Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam reported 3 each. West Godavari reported 12. Kurnool reported 4. Krishna reported a maximum of 52. These numbers were released by the State Control Room as part of their daily update on 26, April 2020 at 10 am.

Until now, Vizag has registered 22 COVID-19 cases from which 19 have been discharged and 3 are undergoing treatment. No new cases. On Saturday, Srikakulam District reported its first COVID-19 cases as three people tested positive

The following four districts have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Kurnool is 279, Guntur is 214, Krishna is 177 and Chittoor is 73.

As per the Arogya Andhra Twitter handle, a total number of 61,266 samples were tested in each district across Andhra Pradesh till 25th April 2020. AP claims to be one of the highest testing states in India. When it comes to total district wise samples tested, as on 25 April 2020, Visakhapatnam has conducted 8141 tests, Guntur with 6541 conducted tests, East Godavari conducted 5547 tests, Krishna conducted 5275 tests, Chittoor conducted 5458 tests, Nellore conducted 5003 tests, Kurnool conducted 4972 tests, Kadapa conducted 4820 tests, West Godavari conducted 4272 tests, Ananthapur conducted 3282 tests, Srikakulam conducted 3188 tests, Prakasam conducted 2961 tests and Vizianagaram conducted 1806 tests.

Here’s a list of the total number of samples tested in each district across Andhra Pradesh till 25th April 2020. AP is one of highest testing states in India. #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/JUii7DZcdd — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 25, 2020

Kurnool District has the highest number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state.

Marked below are all the COVID affected mandals in the district

Kurnool district has the highest number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state. Marked below are all the COVID affected mandals in the district#APFightsCorona #COVID19Pandemic #StayHome pic.twitter.com/6TMQQIAJ2r — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 25, 2020

Marked below are all the COVID19 affected mandals in Chittoor District #StayHomeStaySafe #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/NDHRHKSPUe — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 25, 2020