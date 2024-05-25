Over 40 kg of ganja was seized in a new case at the Vizag railway station while it was being transported on 24 May 2024. According to the railway police, one person, B Appa Rao of Jaggampeta in the East Godavari district was taken into custody in connection with the case. The seized cannabis costs over Rs 2 lakh. This was the third case of ganja seizure in Visakhapatnam this week.

Earlier in the week, the taskforce police arrested five persons in different areas of the city and seized 11 kg of ganja from them. The raids were conducted in the PM Palem and Two town police station limits. On 21 May, the police took two persons into custody in the limits of Gopalapatnam police station, and seized over 10 kg of ganja from them. Despite the stringent measures taken by the authorities concerned, the illegal trade of ganja continues in the district and the series of cases being registered reflects the clandestine operation.

The origin of all this illegal activity is the agency belt in Visakhapatnam district, where the ganja cultivation flourishes. The gangs that smuggle the cannabis to various parts have found Visakhapatnam as a safe haven for their operation. Ganja, in big quantities, has been seized by the Vizag police in the last few years in many a case. With the ‘green drug’ being available freely, several youths are falling prey to it in the city.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.