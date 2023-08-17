Explore the upcoming web series releasing on the OTT platforms this week of August. From captivating dramas to mystery thrillers, this week’s releases promise to offer an array of entertainment options for viewers. Get ready to immerse yourself in new narratives, intriguing characters, and the excitement of fresh episodes hitting your screens in the coming days.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of August on OTT platforms.

Taali

Marathi director Ravi Jadhav helms Taali: Bajaungi Nahi Bajwaungi, a Hindi biographical drama series featuring Sushmita Sen as Shreegauri Sawant. The show chronicles the life and challenges of Mumbai’s transgender activist Gauri Sawant, currently Director of Sakhi Char Chowghi aiding transgender individuals and HIV/AIDS victims. Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, and others play supporting characters.

Release date: 15 August 2023

OTT platform: JioCinema

The Chosen One

The Chosen One is a fantasy TV series adapted from Mark Millar and Peter Gross’s comic “American Jesus.” It follows Jodie, a twelve-year-old in Baja California, who unexpectedly manifests Jesus-like abilities. With the power to perform miracles, Jodie’s destined to confront the Antichrist. While pressured by local leaders to save humanity, he’s more focused on impressing a girl and standing up to bullies. Amid personal struggles, Jodie unravels the truth about his identity and destiny.

Release date: 16 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2

Fuh se Fantasy is a Hindi romantic drama series created by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and Akshay Choubey, the show stars Hitesh Arora, Priya Banerjee, Bidita Bag, Plabita Borthakur, and Manjari Fadnnis. It delves into the desires of young couples, portraying their deepest fantasies. The series sheds light on their innermost wishes and unveils a new story in each episode.

Release date: 17 August 2023

OTT platform: JioCinema

At Home with the Furys

At Home with the Furys features boxing champ Tyson Fury, his wife Paris, their kids, and Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury with partner Molly-Mae Hague. With nine compelling episodes, the show was first announced on 24 August 2022 at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Release date: 16 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs

Guns and Gulaabs is a Hindi comedy crime thriller featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Raj Kumar Rao, Adarsh Gaurav, and more. Directed by Raj & DK, the film combines crime and romance reminiscent of the 1990s, focusing on unconventional characters. Expected to offer a dark, gritty crime narrative, the series infuses humour and romance for a unique blend of genres.

Release date: 18 August 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Harlan Coben’s Shelter falls within the Crime, Drama, and Mystery genres. The cast features Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan, and more. The story revolves around Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), who relocates and enrols in a new school after his father’s passing. Entangled in the enigmatic vanishing of a fellow student, Mickey’s journey unfolds amid the unknown.

Release date: 18 August 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mathagam

Mathagam is a Tamil crime-drama web series centred on the clash between law enforcement and gangsters in Chennai. Guided by an earnest IPS officer, the police strive to dismantle a crime syndicate jeopardizing city tranquillity. Starring Atharvaa and Manikandan in primary roles, the series also features Gautham Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Dhivyadharshini, and Ilavarasu in significant character portrayals.

Release date: 18 August 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

This is a Hindi documentary about AP Dhillon, a rap singer associated with Punjabi music. The docuseries takes the viewers into the singer’s childhood in a remote village in Punjab. AP Dhillon narrates his dreams for the Indian music industry and how he aims to revolutionise it.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 18 August 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of August on OTT you are looking forward to watching.