Traveling is fun, especially when you have a good partner by your side. But if you’re traveling solo, don’t worry, you’ll always have one companion by default: the auto driver. These are often-overlooked heroes of the road. If you are travelling in Visakhapatnam in an auto, you’re bound to encounter some interesting characters. Let’s take a look at the different kinds of auto drivers you might meet in this coastal city, Visakhapatnam.

1. The Over-loader:

This driver will start the engine the moment you tell him your destination, but don’t expect to leave right away. He won’t begin the journey until the auto is overcrowded. You might have to squeeze into this auto with 5 or 6 other passengers till you reach your stop.

2. The Talkative One:

This person is the best travel partner if you like chatting, but if you are an introvert, brace yourself – you are in for a long ride. This persons can talk about everything, from who will win the next election, to where you can find best of vegetables in town . He has more gossip to share with you, than your pakkinti Lakshmi aunty. (Next door Lakshmi aunty).

3. The Rash Driver:

This person is determined to give you a thrilling, and rather scary ride. This person drives his auto as if he is driving Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. You can surely expect a bumpy ride from this kind. (Caution: If you are faint hearted, this ride is not meant for you!)

4. The No-Chillar Guy:

This person never seems to have change – or even Phonepe. So, if you don’t have exact change, be prepared – you might have to give him extra money! (Popular opinion: If you think online rides are expensive, then you might have to reconsider after meeting this guy.)

5. The ‘Everywhere’ Guy:

This person will take you on a grand tour all over Vizag before finally dropping you at your destination. He picks up every customer, despite them going to different directions. As he drops each customer off, he manages to drive all over the city.

6. Mera Adda Autowala:

This auto driver usually owns his stand! The Mera Adda Autowala won’t let a new auto driver is come to his space – you either take his auto or you better book one. His territory is marked, and he rules it with an iron fist.

7. The Gully Guy:

This auto driver will take you to places that you never explored before! He knows all the hidden gullies and shortcuts. He will take you through unknown roads, promising that they are quicker routes to your destination.

8. The Auto Hijacker:

If you are getting into an auto, then watch out for this driver! This driver usually tends to ‘hijack’ the auto that you about to get into by insisting that you ride with him instead instead. The ‘Auto Hijackers’ are usually competitive to the core!

These are some interesting auto drivers that you can find in Visakhapatnam. Whether you end up riding with the Over-loader or the Gully Guy, taking an auto makes for a fun and entertaining experience!

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

