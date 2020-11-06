Due to the coronavirus pandemic situation across the globe, online classes have been the need of the hour. Attending online classes has become the new normal for students, although the sudden shift from the conventional method hasn’t been a smooth sail for all. While a few students have started going back to schools and colleges recently, the majority seems to prefer the online mode whilst staying indoors. So, as this new normal continues to grow upon us, we take a look at 8 things that students taking online classes would relate to.

#1 For starters…

Do “Am I audible?”, “Is the shared screen visible?”, “Can you unmute yourself before talking?” ring your ears even in sleep? Well, you can’t be blamed. After all, you belong to the 2020-2021 batch.

#2 Being pro at multitasking

From taking part in useless banters on WhatsApp groups to playing online games; from endlessly scrolling the social media feeds to binge-watching your favourite shows, the tasks on hand are many. Oh, and did we mention? There’s also a class that’s taking place amid all this.

#3 Typical Toppers behavioural syndrome

What if there’s no first bench for the taking? Toppers can always find a way to steal the professor’s attention. Be it waiting diligently for the zoom session to start or scurrying through Google to be the first to answer, the tricks just don’t seem to end. On the other hand, there are those who remain clueless about the class until someone sends them the link.

#4 Network Issues

Call it Captain America’s shield or Rahul Dravid’s forward defence, aren’t network issues just the answer to most of the questions teacher asks during online classes? (Consider tipping your internet guy generously this Diwali).

#5 The Dress Code

Formals? Check. Blazer? Check. Tie? Check. Cancel all that? Check. Pajamas? OH YES!

#6 Giving exams with 100% honesty 🙂

Don’t we just love giving exams? Working hard all through the semester, paying full attention to the lecture, spending sleepless nights, and nailing every question with ease has just been bread and butter of late. Oh wait, did someone just say Google?

#7 The infinite loop

Eat-sleep-repeat…errr…we mean zoom-chill-repeat. Getting on to a zoom call, unmuting the session during attendance, going back to sleep, waking up to end the meet. Haven’t you all got a hang of this lovely little loop?

#8 The best part of online classes

“The meeting has been ended by the host”. Oh boy! No dialogue box on the computer seems more satisfying than this one.