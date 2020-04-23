8 things to do at home to while away time during the lockdown

The lockdown has almost everyone feeling bored and frustrated at home. While some people have found the comfort of staying at home and are utilising their time wisely, some others are still finding it difficult to stay indoors because of the lack of things to do at home. Agreed that this is an unprecedented time but the goal is to stay calm and have fun while you’re at it.

Here are few tried and tested things to do at home when you are bored and have fun during the lockdown. There is no hard and fast rule to do these things and the bottom line is to enjoy while doing it.

1. Make a scrapbook

Scrapbooks are extremely easy and satisfying to look at. The basic idea is to pull out an old book and fill the pages of pictures cut out from old magazines and newspapers. The goal is to fit in the pictures so close to each other that the page of the book is invisible. It is even more fun if each page is filled based on a theme, e.g.: pick a colour and stick pictures related to that colour or a similar shade. You can also fill spaces of a page by writing a small note on the theme or even include your personal drawings and paintings.

2. Lookup for conspiracy theories

Who does not like conspiracy theories? Of course, they are mostly assumptions of a certain event that might be far from the truth, but reading upon a conspiracy theory or looking at a documentary that explains a conspiracy theory is interesting. There are so many conspiracy theories across the world, grab some snacks and delve into it

3. Mini film making

Everyone likes to store memories in their phones in the form of photos and videos. Why not compile it to make a mini film? Categorize the videos in your phone according to themes of your choice like a place or a person and compile these videos in an editing app. You could also add effects, music and voice-overs to add an aesthetic touch. You can also go around your house and capture visuals that you find interesting and edit them into a film.

4. DIY face masks

There are so many DIY tutorials on how to make face masks at home. Pick a tutorial that you find interesting and enjoy mixing the ingredients to make the mask. This process not only helps you in spending some time but also helps in providing care and nourishment for your skin.

5. Movie Marathon

Everyone likes watching movies, there is nothing to not like about it. Organize a movie marathon in your house. Ask you, family members, their favourite movie and download or stream these movies one after the other. Take intervals at the end of a movie to prepare snacks for the next one.

6. De-clutter Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

How many of us have experienced Facebook reminding us of an old picture we posted that we don’t like anymore? All of us love social media and post a lot of our information on these platforms. While browsing on your phone de-clutter your social media platforms. Delete that cringy selfies taken years ago or that post that you don’t relate to anymore. Organize your social media pages to make it look more presentable.

7. Make a playlist

Get out of your comfort zone and listen to the music of new artists. There is nothing more satisfactory than to discover a new song and it turning out to be good. Make a playlist of new songs that you listen and categorize them into choices of your own. You could also make a playlist for your loved ones or friends and send it to them.

8. Make a scrumptious meal

Divide your family members and assign them with dishes they would like to make. Put on some good music and start cooking along with your family. The result is a scrumptious meal and some good amount of fun family time for you to cherish.