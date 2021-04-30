Last updated 42 mins ago

Vizag, the City Of Destiny, has always been a bag of enthusiasm. The energy of the city is always at peak. We never shirk from celebrations as our exuberant personalities hardly get tired of them. From festivals to marriages, or any other occasion, our zeal remains the same. But we are surely going to miss doing these things in Vizag as we are having to stay at our homes due to the pandemic.

The city faced a major setback with the onset of Coronavirus cases. It brought a whole new change in people’s lifestyles. The pandemic forced people into their homes, something we weren’t quite prepared for. Now that we have officially entered the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it should be our duty to stay at home and prevent the virus from spreading. Regularly following Covid-19 protocols should be our only goal in the given situation. To regulate the spread of coronavirus, the State Government has imposed a night curfew in Vizag as well.

It is very important to follow the Covid-19 norms – wearing a mask properly, regular sanitisation and maintaining physical distancing. We should go out of the house only if it is extremely important. It is advisable that we stay at home and avoid public places. But naturally, we miss stepping out and enjoying ourselves with our friends or family at certain places in Vizag. Some places in Vizag just have our hearts and it’s okay if we miss doing some things during this pandemic. We can’t go out but we can certainly reminisce all the times we have done these fun things in Vizag.

In this article, we list out some of the things that we Vizagites are used to doing but would miss doing during the second wave of the pandemic:

#1 Beaches

The vast coastline of Vizag has been the major attraction of the city for years, not only to the tourists but also to the residents. They share a deep emotional connection with the beaches. Be it their daily morning walk or casually relaxing on the beach in the evening. Everyone’s common agenda was to enjoy the serene view; from either Rushikonda Beach or R K Beach. Having food along the beach promenade has been the consistent activity of every Vizag resident. Only that they have had to put the brakes on it with the pandemic raging on around the city, especially at night.

#2 Public Parks

The fascinating public parks of Vizag are second on the list. We Vizagites love visiting the park regularly. Be it the Tenneti Park, Central Park etc. Exercising, morning and evening walks, enjoying a picnic are some of the activities common with everyone. The fresh air of waves. with beautiful trees. calms the stress built up in our bodies. Catching up with our friends or playing outdoor games are some of the things people thoroughly enjoy. While people can still go to public parks, it’s just not the same, with having to maintain physical distancing.

#3 Theatres

Vizag is home to numerous movie buffs. All it takes is a new release, to get the theatres packed with people. Theatres all around Vizag have been a constant centre of attraction. Catching up on a movie on a late Friday night, with friends or family, is a thing that we would definitely miss doing. But theatres have now turned into Covid-19 hotspots and everyone is forced to stay at homes and watch movies on OTT platforms.

#4 Long Drives

Long drives, on the winding smooth roads of Vizag, along the coast is something that everyone thoroughly enjoys. These drives become an inherent part of our personality. People of Vizag find themselves blessed to enjoy long drives with cinematic views. Unplanned long drives to famous destinations or just a drive by the beach road is one of the things we thoroughly miss doing in Vizag.

#5 Shopping In Jagadamba

Jagadamba’s lanes have been a favourite destination for every shopaholic. The closely packed streets are full of colours and diversity that traps the eye of every person who visits the place. Whether it’s shopping on the streets or visiting the big shops or malls, people used to get a variety of options to choose from. Visiting Jagadamba would be one of the things people would miss while they stay at home during the battle with coronavirus.

#6 Visiting Restaurants and Cafes

The ambience, food and service of various restaurants, and cafes, always allure the residents of Vizag. From celebrating events to casually hanging out, restaurants and cafes have been the default destination. People enjoy the services of the cafes and restaurants while keeping in company with either their friends, or family members, or their partners. While it’s still possible to order from these restaurants and cafes, we shall miss eating at them.

#7 Attending Marriages, Social Events and Parties

We should absolutely refrain from attending any social events in these times. Although marriages and anniversary parties are something that every Vizag person looks forward to. These events give us the excuse to meet our favourite cousins, enjoy cuisines and most importantly dress up and dance. Sadly, this year too, it is better if we skip these events. But it’s definitely one of the things in Vizag we are to miss in the coming months.

#8 Going to Offices, Schools and Colleges

Regularly going to offices, schools and colleges is something people of every age group have been used to. These institutions make up our daily lives. Technological advances have made it possible for education and other work to continue without interruption but the classic vibe of the office cubicles and classrooms and canteens is something everyone would miss.