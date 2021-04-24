Vizag is called the ‘City of Destiny’ for a reason. People arriving here believe that they will find their destiny here and witness a spectacular change. Despite all the things you might hate about this city, there is so much more that you are bound to miss when you depart from this wonderful city. Because there’s no other place in the world, quite like Vizag.

When you are in Vizag, you enjoy a lot of things that the city offers. That too on a cost effective level. So, when one leaves Vizag, they leave with a bag full of memories; memories that make you miss this beautiful city.

Vizag is a city you wouldn’t feel like leaving. And yet, you might have to. Here are 6 things that you’re going to miss while you’re away from this magical city called Vizag:

#1 Vizag Food

First, and foremost, comes Vizag’s finger-licking delicious food. From Punugulu to chicken skewers, to the famed Muri mixture, there is so much the foodies of Vizag always enjoy. And if they leave this city someday, they won’t get these delicious foods anywhere else. And even if they do, it certainly won’t be the same.

Punugulu is meant to be eaten at LIC. There’s nowhere else you will get muri mixture as good as RK Beach Road.

#2 Vizag Beaches

The beaches in Vizag have some mysterious quality that keeps drawing people from the city all the time. They act as respite from heat and humidity during the day. At night, they become the favourite hangout spot of all the people seeking peace.

The favourite beach might vary from person to person but there exists no such Vizagite who doesn’t love the beaches here. If you don’t miss the beaches in Vizag, then, you don’t miss Vizag at all.

#3 Kailasagiri sign

Kailasagiri is one of the most popular tourist attractions for families coming to Visakhapatnam. Even the families residing in this city visit this hilltop. And from viewpoints to ropeway rides, to train rides, there’s a lot you can do there.

But many citizens of Vizag wake up every morning, go to their terraces and savour the view of this mountain, especially with the Kailasagiri sign on it. It brings a similar feeling as the Hollywood sign of Los Angeles. You are bound to miss this view when you leave Vizag and shift to another city.

#4 Rains in Vizag

Rainfall can be witnessed at other places as well but it’s something special when it rains in Vizag. There are clouds mingling with the many hills in the city, the waves are roaring more than usual, the gentle breeze from the sea is making us all merry.

As soon as monsoon arrives, this coastal city changes its colour and becomes a scenery to remember. This is what the pluviophiles (rain lovers) will miss when they move out of Vizag.

#5 Less traffic, faster commute

Yes, when you are living in Vizag, the traffic in the city might feel exhausting to us all. The traffic jams on National Highway 16, that passes through the city, are a particular handful for daily commuters. But it is when we go to other cities, with similar degrees of population, that we realize how much easier travelling on Vizag roads is.

#6 Evening drives on Beach Road

Beach Road is one of the best roads in Visakhapatnam to have a leisurely drive on. Whether you’re on a two-wheeler, or a four-wheeler, you can enjoy driving on this road. Especially letting the breeze hit you and seeing the blue waters on your side.

No matter when you’re driving on this road- night or day- you are bound to have a lovely time. And when you move to a different city, you don’t find any roads like this one.

So, these are a few things that you’re going to miss when you leave Vizag. If there are any other things that you miss about Vizag, let us know.

Enjoy your stay while you are here and make loads of memories so that you might leave Vizag but Vizag won’t leave you.