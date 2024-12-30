As 2025 approaches, the excitement of ringing in the New Year calls for a celebration. Whether you’re in the mood for a fancy dinner with loved ones or a cozy meal with family, Vizag offers a range of eateries that cater to all tastes. Here are some must-visit restaurants in Visakhapatnam where you can enjoy a delightful family dinner:

1. Maaya

If you’re looking for a new dining experience, drop by Maaya, a recently-opened premier fine dinind space. Maaya’s contemporary vibe and wide selection of Indian, Afghani, and Tandoori cuisines make it a top choice for a family dinner. The classy ambience and flavorful dishes ensure that everyone at the table has something to enjoy. Ideal for those who want a fusion dining experience with a touch of luxury.

Location: Isukathota Junction

2. Imperial Spice

For families looking to enjoy a royal experience, Imperial Spice offers an elegant setting paired with North and South Indian delicacies. Known for offering the taste of spices from different parts of India, the restaurant serves up a variety of dishes that are perfect for a festive evening with family.

Location: MVP Colony

3. Dine Destiny

Located in Hotel Ocean Vista Bay, Dine Destiny is a popular choice for a relaxed dinner with family. Offering an extensive menu, from traditional Indian favorites to pan-Asian treats, this place ensures that every family member leaves satisfied.

Location: Lawsons Bay

4. Celebrations

True to its name, Celebrations is the ideal venue for a New Year feast. The restaurant specializes in buffet spreads with a variety of cuisines, making it a great option for large families who want to try different dishes without any compromise. The festive atmosphere adds to the dining experience.

Location: Marrripalem

5. Rasa

Rasa, in Hotel Vivana, is a contemporary ratery stands out with its Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. From dosas to biryanis and spring rolls, the flavors here are ample and consistently enjoyable. The cozy ambiance and great service make it a perfect spot for a family dinner.

Location: Siripuram

6. Kritunga – The Palegars Cuisine

If sticking to homely Telugu dishes is your family’s preference, Kritunga is a great place where you can find Hyderabadi and Rayalseema cuisine. The restaurant’s variety of non-vegetarian and vegetarian options makes it ideal for families who love robust, flavorful meals. A New Year’s dinner at Kritunga is bound to leave everyone satisfied.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

7. Horizon

Located in Dolphin Hotel, Horizon is a classic fine-dining multi-cuisine space that offers a mix of North and South Indian cuisines, Horizon is a fantastic place to enjoy a family dinner with a variety of options. Its spacious and comfortable atmosphere is perfect for a soul-fulfilling family dinner.

Location: Daba Garden Road

8. Tycoon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

If you’re looking for variety, Tycoon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant is where you’ll find something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Chinese, continental, or traditional Indian food, Tycoon serves up a wide range of options in a lively and welcoming environment.

Whether you’re craving seafood, traditional Indian fare, or multi-cuisine options, Visakhapatnam has no shortage of family restaurants to choose from. These spots will ensure your New Year 2025 celebrations are filled with great food, fun, and unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

