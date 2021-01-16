As the character of MS Narayana once popularly said in Julayi, “Do we stop watching horror movies just because we’re scared? It’s a bad habit.” And feeding off this bad habit, haven’t we experienced some absolute spine chilling thrillers over the years? As we settle in to relish the weekend, here are 8 Telugu horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and other OTTs. So dim the lights, grab some popcorn, snuggle up in a blanket, turn up the volume, and get set for a haunting ride.

8 Telugu horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and other OTTs

#1 Arundhati (2009)

Starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role, this Kodi Ramakrishna directorial had taken the box office by storm in 2009. The film revolves around the protagonist taking on a diabolic Aghora, seething to exact revenge. Stunning performances from Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood, sound technicalities, intriguing storyline, and top-notch direction helped the film stand out as one of the best horror movies made in Telugu.

Where to watch: SunNXT

#2 Bhaagamatie (2018)

Yet another Anushka Shetty-starrer featuring on the list, Bhaagamatie is a compelling thriller that will keep you hooked. An IAS officer, imprisoned in a haunted house, gets possessed by a spirit as things take an unexpected turn. Anushka Shetty once again takes the driver’s seat as the film leaves you on the edge of your seats for the best part of it. Recently, the film even got remade into Hindi as Durgamati.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 13 B- Padamudu (2009)

Do spirits always take the conventional way to fulfill their desires? Exploring this very aspect, director Vikram Kumar hits the nail with 13 B, in which the spirits resort to modern technology to communicate with humans. Starring Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, and Ravi Babu in the lead roles, the film turned out to be a favourite to many, thanks to its eerie plot.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Raatri (1992)

A Ram Gopal Varma classic for the ages, Raatri ticks all the right boxes for a horror film from the 90s. From jump scares to scary eyes, the film has plenty to give a nightmare or two. The story revolves around a family that occupies a new house in the city only to have its daughter possessed by a demonic spirit. Watch out for the mesmerizing performance by Revathi.

Where to watch: YouTube

#5 Kashmora (1986)

Based on the story by Yendamoori Veerendranath, Kashmora was quite a sensation at the time of its release. With elements of black magic and sorcery, the film wasn’t any run of the mill horror movie. Featuring Rajendra Prasad, Bhanupriya, and Rajasekhar in the lead roles, Kashmora packs a punch even after three decades of its release.

Where to watch: YouTube

#6 Mantra (2007)

This 2007-Telugu thriller film had Sivaji and Charmme Kaur in the lead roles. Released without much hype, the movie had put Charmme on the front row as a performer, back in the day. The movie follows the story of Mantra, who inherits an ancestral property. However, the villa is said to be haunted. Things take a murky turn when she decides to live in the house to burst the myth. Despite falling under the troupe of haunted villas, the movie delivers wild twists and turns, keeping the viewers invested all through.

Where to watch: YouTube

#7 Gruham

Shot simultaneously in three languages, Gruham was co-produced and co-written by actor, Siddharth. Set in the foothills of the Himalayas, the horror film looks anything but romantic. The story revolves around Dr Krishna (Siddharth), a successful brain surgeon, and his wife Lakshmi (Andrea Jeremiah). Their perfect life together turns troubled after a family moves into the house next door. Directed by Milind Rau, the plot is masterfully crafted adding up to the suspense.

Where to watch: JioCinema

#8 Chandramukhi (2005)

We wouldn’t complete the list without Chandramukhi, would we? The 2005 horror drama, which had come as the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu (1993), swept the audience off its feet. With superstar Rajinikanth and Jyothika leading the way, the film revolves around an NRI couple and their miseries when the wife starts showcasing traits of an expired dancer.

Where to watch: YouTube