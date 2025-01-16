Visakhapatnam is more than just a beautiful coastal city. Beyond its beaches and hills lie historical and technological milestones that have shaped the narrative of modern India. From being the birthplace of revolutionary movements to hosting state-of-the-art advancements, Vizag has always been on the frontier. Here’s a look at some of the significant “firsts” of India that make Visakhapatnam truly extraordinary.

1. India’s First Submarine Museum

Vizag made waves in South Asia and India by hosting the first-ever submarine museum. Housed in the decommissioned INS Kurusura, a Soviet-built I-641 class submarine, this museum is a testament to India’s naval legacy. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1969, the submarine served the nation for 31 glorious years before its transformation into a museum in 2002. A visit here is not just a trip down memory lane but a dive into history.

2. India’s First Naval Base on the Eastern Seaboard

During the British colonial era, Vizag emerged as a strategic naval hub. The HMIS Circars, commissioned in 1939, was the first naval base on the eastern seaboard. Its pivotal role was underscored during World War II when the city faced Japanese air raids in 1942. Post-independence, this establishment was rechristened INS Circars, marking its enduring importance.

3. India’s First Nuclear Submarine

INS Arihant, India’s pride and the country’s first nuclear-powered submarine, was constructed in Vizag at the Ship Building Centre. Commissioned in 2016, this engineering marvel is a result of the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) program, involving collaborative efforts from the DRDO, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Indian Navy.

4. India’s First and Oldest Shipyard

The Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag holds the distinction of being the oldest shipyard in India. Founded in 1941 by Walchand Hirachand, it was initially named Scindia Shipyard. The yard’s first major achievement, the SS Jala Usha, was India’s first ocean-going ship built entirely on Indian soil.

5. India’s First Sepoy Mutiny

Long before the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, Vizagapatam (now Visakhapatnam) witnessed the first recorded mutiny by native sepoys against foreign invaders in 1780. Though overshadowed by later revolts, this uprising against the East India Company marks a significant chapter in India’s fight for freedom.

6. India’s First Cyclone-Hit Urban City

Cyclone Hudhud in 2014 brought unparalleled destruction to Vizag, making it the first urban city in India to be directly hit by a cyclone since 1891. The devastation led to resilience, with Vizag emerging stronger and more prepared for future challenges.

7. India’s First Vistadome Coach Service

Tourists visiting Vizag’s picturesque Araku Valley got an enhanced travel experience with the introduction of India’s first Vistadome coach service in 2017. With glass roofs, LED lights, and GPS-based information systems, these coaches redefine scenic travel.

8. India’s First Shore-Based Steel Plant

Commissioned in 1992, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) became India’s first shore-based integrated steel plant. Owned by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the plant adheres to international standards in energy-saving and pollution control.

Next time you visit Visakhapatnam, remember, you’re walking through a place where many firsts of India took place – a city where history and progress go hand in hand.

