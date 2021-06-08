Invariably a controversial movie gets all the publicity and large audience a filmmaker wants. While every movie that turns controversial need not be banned, a tweak, correction, or edit, is all it takes for a controversial film to get through. While a few of them don’t have a lasting impact, a few controversies will remain an etched phenomenon on the walls of film history. With every passing year, the rage and an issue may change, but controversy is always stamped for the unique plots they offer. The following movies have seen the halls of courts, uproars, and rejection on their journey up the ladder. Read on to know about 8 controversial Indian movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.

8 controversial Indian movies on OTT platforms:

#1 Gunjan Saxena

The 2020 Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of a Flight Lieutenant and an Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. The film is a depiction of her journey from 1994 to finally as one of the two women to be part of the Kargil War. The film has been under controversies for distorting events surrounding the life and tenure of retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officers. The film also was accused of misinforming her participation in the 1999 battle with Pakistan.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddklu

The final release of the film however had the title Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu. The film is a satirical take on a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh. The film director Ram Gopal Verma was taken to the court on the release of its trailer. The petitioners also wrote to the Censor board to deny any certification and bring down content on social media. The film was said to have defamatory remarks on the political party and family of the senior political leader of Andhra Pradesh.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh

Arjun Reddy is the story of a brilliant young medical student, a meritorious student with anger management problems. While the film was well appreciated and revered as the cult film, a path breaker, and a trendsetter by one corner, the other accused the film of glorifying misogyny. While the film had its share of hurdles for five long years, this humble budget film had a worldwide release. The film was also accused of incorporating unparliamentary words for which the censor board added its beeps. The Telugu original film was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh.

Where to watch: Disney+

#4 Padmaavat

Padmaavat starring the Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offers a rich insight into the history of India. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali received an uproar from a religious group that led to violence in the country. The Hindus and the Rajputs alleged that the movie included an intimate scene in which the Muslim king dreams of intimate proximity with the Hindu queen. This didn’t go the right way for both the groups and hence made no bones about it. The film which was initially titled Padmavati was released later as Padmaavat post the court tussle.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Delhi Belly

Aamir Khan directed Delhi Belly is a 2011 film and belong to the decade when speaking about taboo was a taboo. This film stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy, and Vir Das in the lead and is an action-comedy film. While the film was a commercial hit, the film led to pretests and even a court case against its dialogues. The film was said to have vulgar and offensive content. The protesters stormed the theatres and caused men and material loss then. The film was later dubbed into English and later into Tamil as Settai.

Where to watch: Netflix

#6 PK

India’s initial satirical comedy films always drew flak for the entertaining yet intriguing content they possessed. This Rajkumar Hirani-directed film centers around a humanoid alien who is stranded on earth. In the depiction of various aspects of humanity, religion, customs, etc., the film was reported to have lost balance with filmy depiction and inbound reality. The film was accused of hurting religious sentiments and led to vandalizing of theatres and threatened any further release of the movie. The film was however a commercial success, and still holds records not broken since 2014.

Where to watch: Netflix

#7 Udta Punjab

The list of controversial Indian movies on OTT platforms is incomplete without Udta Punjab. The 2016 Bollywood film is the father of all controversies given its genre and slang. The film is a black comedy crime drama film directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film revolves around the drug abuse of the youth of Punjab and is loosely connected to Honey Sings according to few corners. Udta Punjab was accused of excessive swearing, abusive language, and drug consumption. The film reached all heights of being banned and the makers of the film reaching the courts for the actions of the censor board. The film however released later post various trials and tribulations and a group amongst the society opposing its release internationally.

Where to watch: Netflix

#8 Lipstick Under My Burkha

Alankrita Shrivastava directed black comedy film Lipstick Under My Burkha is a depiction of a secretive tryst with women’s desires. The film revolves around four women who are in search of freedom. The film sends a destructive message of finding any and easy means of fulfilling want through small acts of courage. The film was on the national media with the Censor board not issuing the certificate on the grounds of lady-oriented abusive depiction amongst others. The film which was accused of portraying women’s sexuality, in all irony won the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video