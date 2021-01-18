There are times when the daily hustle-bustle of the mundane world gets to you. Movies give you a brief breath of fresh air while taking you to a different narrative for three hours. Malayalam movies swear to take you on a beautiful journey. We have compiled a list of 8 brilliant Malayalam movies on Disney+Hotstar one must watch.

8 brilliant Malayalam movies you must watch on Disney+Hotstar

#1 Athiran

With Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, Athiran is a thriller movie that takes you through the events occurring in the psychiatric ward of an isolated hospital, nestled in the scenic ranges of Kerala. With an amazing story, full of suspense, Athiran leaves you at the edge of your seat.

#2 Varathan

Yet another treat for all Fahadh fans, Varathan comes with its own twists and turns. The story revolves around a man’s pursuit to protect his wife’s honour from the creepy rogues harrasing her in a small backward town in Kerala.

#3 Kali

Kali takes us through the dynamics of a married couple, as the wife tries to reason with her beau regarding his short-tempered attitude. With Dulquer Salman and Sai Pallavi assuming the main characters, Kali is a must watch.

#4 Bangalore Days

Combine a great story, amazing screenplay, and effortless acting, and you get Bangalore Days. With the industry’s top actors like Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salman, and Fahadh Faasil, Bangalore Days is a feel-good movie which you can watch with your whole family.

#5 Om Shanti Oshana

A cute story of how a girl Pooja Mathew (Nazriya) pursues her love for a local agricultural worker Giri Madhavan (Nivin). Om Shanti Oshana, with its comical narrative, creates awareness about interfaith marriages.

#6 Ustad Hotel

This movie is a story where an NRI, Faisi (Dulquer Salman) comes home to visit his grandfather before heading to the UK. While helping his grandfather at his hotel in Kozhikode city, Faisi changes his outlook on life. Ustad Hotel is a movie for all those who are going through a midlife crisis.

#7 Take Off

Inspired by true events, Take Off reflects on the ordeals faced by a group of Malayali nurses caught up in a terrorist takeover in Iraq. It also portrays the dedication and perseverance of the crew set forth for the rescue mission of the said group. The cast of the film includes Parvathy Thiruvothu and Fahadh Faasil.

#8 Drishyam

Things take a wild turn when an accidental crime is committed by Georgekutty’s (Mohanlal) family. Watch Drishyam to see what transpires between the law enforcement and Georgekutty while the latter tries to keep his family safe.