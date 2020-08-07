781 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag in the report released on Thursday evening. With the newly reported COVID-19 cases, the total count in Visakhapatnam district has reached 17094. As per the report by COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 8569 people were undergoing treatment for the virus, as on 6 August while 8409 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. Four more patients in the district succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 116.

In wake of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, the officials demarcated 25 new containment clusters in the district, including Madhura Nagar, Malla Veedhi, Meherbaba Street, Miriyala Colony, Old Burma Colony, Pedda Veedhi, Polimera Veedhi, Phool Bhag, Pudumadaka Road, Raghavendra Swamy Temple Street, Raitu Sangam, Ramalayam Veedhi, Salapu Vanipalem, Seethamma Talli Temple, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Vegi Street, Vijayaramaraju Peta, Water Tank Road, Tamil Street, Netaji Street, Maruthi Nagar, Prasanthi Nagar. As on Thursday, Visakhapatnam, reported 134 very active clusters, 279 active clusters, 438 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), on Thursday, released the list of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam district, via its Twitter handle. The list includes several private hospital along with the government-run ones in the district. As per the information shared, a total of 22 hospitals in Visakhapatnam are currently treating those diagnosed with COVID-19. NRI, GITAM, GVP, Pradhama, KIMS Icon, Seven Hills, Apollo Ramnagar, Shankar Foundation, Indus, St Jospeh Hospital, Pinnacle, Care 2, Medicover Health Facility, MB Hospitals, GHCCD, KGH, VIMS, CSR Block, DH Anakapalle, AH Araku, DH Paderu, AH Narsipatnam are the 22 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered 10328 cases in a span of 24 hours as the toll surged to 176333 on Thursday. The state currently accounts for 79104 active cases, 95625 recoveries (including the 6953 discharges on Tuesday) and 1604 deaths. So far, over 2.17 million samples have been tested across the state. Also, people in Andhra Pradesh can now check the status of their COVID-19 sample on COVID-19 AP app.