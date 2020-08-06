The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), on Thursday, released the list of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam district, via its Twitter handle. The list includes several private hospital along with the government-run ones in the district. As per the information shared, a total of 22 hospitals in Visakhapatnam are currently treating those diagnosed with COVID-19.
List of COVID-19 hospitals in Visakhapatnam district:
- NRI
- GITAM
- GVP
- Pradhama
- KIMS Icon
- Seven Hills
- Apollo, Ramnagar
- Shankar Foundation
- Indus
- St Joseph Hospital
- Pinnacle
- Care 2
- Medicover Health CIty
- MB Hospitals
- GHCCD
- KGH
- VIMS
- CSR Block
- DH Anakapalle
- AH Araku
- DH Paaderu
- AH Narsipatnam
As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam district reached 16,313 with 842 more individuals testing positive for the virus in a span of 24 hours. As per the report released last evening, 8654 cases were marked active, 7547 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, and 112 patients in the district succumbed to the infection so far.
Apart from the Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VDRL) at King George Hospital and labs at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), ENT Hospital, and Regional Eye Hospital, every Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) under the GVMC limits has been converted into a testing centre. Officials have been reaching out to those in rural areas through the five mobile bus testing labs allotted by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Additionally, Apollo, Vijaya Medical Centre, Pinnacle, Indus, and a few other private laboratories in the city have been given permission to conduct tests for coronavirus.