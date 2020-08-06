Schools and colleges have been closed down all over the country since March this year. While many schools have started online classes, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister took a few crucial decisions concerning higher education in the state going forward. After a big break of several months, all colleges in Andhra Pradesh are set to reopen on 15 October 2020. The CM stated that all CET (Common Entrance Test) exams will be conducted in September, and specific dates will be released soon. As per the plans, the college entrance tests will be held in September, based on the results of which, students can enroll into various higher education streams and start their academic year from 15 October.

Apart from announcing that the colleges will reopen soon, the Chief Minister has also approved the appointment of Assistant Professors in universities across Andhra Pradesh. He announced that new universities will be set up in Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts.

Certain key decisions were taken by Hon’ble CM @ysjagan in the review meeting on Higher Education, today. All efforts are being directed to increase GER to 90%. New universities will soon be established in Vizianagaram & Prakasam districts. Colleges to reopen from 15th October. pic.twitter.com/nmgY1XNWIK — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 6, 2020

In the review meeting that was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other senior officials, the Chief Minister set the goal for increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) into higher educational institutions from 34 per cent to 90 per cent. He also stated that all students must compulsorily undergo ten months of apprenticeship as part of their course curriculum. Further, the education department officials were asked to conduct industry-relevant courses that would help students equip themselves for job and specific industry requirements. He stated that students must be issued with their honours certificate only after completion of these courses and apprenticeship.

Cracking a whip on universities and colleges that indulge in malpractices, the CM stated that all admissions into the colleges must take place only through the CET exams. Failure to do so would result in punitive action from the state government, said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.