As part of the 74th Independence Day Celebrations, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) organised a live performance of the Navy Band as a tribute to COVID warriors in Vizag. The event was held on 5 August, at heritage site Bojjana Konda.

Commodore (CMDE), Sanjeev Issar, the Naval Officer-in-Charge of Andhra Pradesh, welcomed Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Member of Parliament (MP) Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency, along with all the esteemed COVID warriors nominated by the Vizag district administration for the event. The hour-long concert by the military band featured a wide selection of music ranging from Martial and English Pop music to some soul-stirring songs of patriotic fervour. The performance included popular and evergreen songs ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ and ‘Aye Mere watan Ke Logon’, culminated with the rendition of the Tri-Services songs, providing a fitting finale to the occasion. DD Hyderabad had live-streamed the band performance on DD Saptagiri and DD Yadagiri.

The Indian Navy has taken a unique initiative of conducting concerts by the navy musical bands, commemorating the month of the nation’s Independence. From 1 August 2020, bands across the country have been displaying their performances as a token of gratitude and appreciation of the country towards the COVID warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the virus, risking their lives.

Headquartered at Visakhapatnam, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is one of the three command-level formations of the Indian Navy. Established on 1 March 1968, the command is responsible for all naval forces in the Bay of Bengal and parts of the Indian Ocean and the naval establishments on the east coast of India.