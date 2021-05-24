Following strict rules against violation of Covid-19 norms during the partial curfew period, a total of 71 individuals have been booked by Visakhapatnam police in the last 24 hours for roaming around the city after 12 noon. A total of 5201 challans were imposed on vehicles that were found at public places, parking lots and near food points after the lockdown time. Not just on people moving out, 43 individuals were imposed challan for not wearing a mask while moving out. These are cases registered in the last 24 hours by the Vizag city police under the IPC act and Disaster Management Act.

As per the government protocol for partial curfew, individuals are allowed to move out from 6 am to 12 noon and even at that time, citizens have been told to follow the Covid-19 norms. After 12 noon, no individual should go out unless there is an emergency. Only individuals carrying an E-pass issued by the city police are allowed to travel after 12 noon and intra-state. However, there are many who are violating curfew norms and the city police teams are on a spree, keeping a check for such violators.

It may be recalled that the lockdown which started on May 2 was originally planned for two weeks but got extended till 31 May, after there had been no decrease in cases. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha advised the public to stay home and also stated that those violating curfew norms will be booked severely during the pandemic.

In a statement given by the Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agrawal recently, a list of seven states reporting more than 10,000 Covid -19 cases in a day in the country was revealed. Among all the states, Andhra Pradesh stands in Fifth position reporting 20,937 positive cases in a day.

On Monday, Visakhapatnam reported a total of 1,690 positives, with the total count reaching 1,28,344. To date, there have been 1,07,788 recoveries and 874 deaths in the district.