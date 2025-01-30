For Vizag residents, weekends and winters are synonymous with taking a trip down to Araku Valley, the foggy hill station that’s just three hours away. This coming weekend, there’s even more cause to trade in city life for valley vistas as the Andhra Pradesh Government is hosting Chali: The Spirit Of Winter, or Araku Festival 2025 from 31 January to 2 February! Putting tribal culture, Araku’s GI-tagged coffee, local plantations/lifestyles, and more on the forefront, the festival is sure to be an enriching experience for all who attend! However, if you’re still looking for a reason to go, worry not – we have seven. Take a look:

1. A Chance to Witness Tribal Traditions Like Never Before

Araku Festival brings together the rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh’s tribal communities, offering a rare opportunity to experience their music, dance, and art forms up close.

The festival will feature Thoda Dance, Gondh Tribal Dance, Kommu Koya Dance, Buda Bukka, and more—each performance carrying the essence of age-old traditions. Don’t miss the Shadow Dance and Egyptian Tanorah Act during the grand closing ceremony!

2. Adventure Activities Set Amidst Nature

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or someone who simply enjoys the great outdoors, Araku Festival has plenty of adventure activities lined up. You can try your hand at:

Araku Heliride, an aerial experience to witness the valley from above.

Outdoor adventure activities including Hot Air Balloon rides happening throughout the festival.

Cycling and trekking trails to explore the scenic landscape up close.

3. Hikes, Marathons, and Cycling Through the Valley

Araku’s misty hills and dense forests make for the perfect setting for treks, marathons, and cycling adventures. The festival features:

Araku Marathon (31 Jan) – A morning run from Padmapuram Garden to the main venue.

Cycling Event (1 Feb) – A thrilling ride from Borra Caves to the festival venue.

Araku Trek (2 Feb) – A guided trek through Sunkarametta Coffee Plantation, offering an up-close look at nature.

4. Sip on Araku’s World-Famous Coffee

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Araku’s globally renowned, GI-tagged coffee takes center stage at the festival with a special Coffee Tasting Demonstration (1 Feb), supported by Araku Coffee House. You’ll get to sip on the finest locally grown coffee while learning about the unique bean-to-cup process that makes Araku’s coffee special

5. Showcase Your Skills in Exciting Competitions

If you love a good challenge, the festival has several competitions lined up:

Painting Competition (31 Jan) at the Tribal Museum.

Rangoli Competition (2 Feb) where participants can showcase their artistic flair.

Flash Mob (2 Feb) – A spontaneous burst of dance energy at the Tribal Museum.

6. A Taste of Tribal Cuisine and Local Food

Foodies will be in for a treat as the festival features 25+ food stalls offering authentic tribal cuisine and local delicacies. Some must-try dishes include:

Bamboo Chicken, Araku’s signature dish cooked inside bamboo stalks.

Jaggery Coffee, a unique, earthy take on your regular coffee.

Ragi Mudde & Tribal Snacks, packed with nutrition and flavor.

The food courts remain open throughout the festival, so you can indulge in Araku’s flavors whenever you like!

7. The Flower Show at Padmapuram Gardens

The festival wouldn’t be complete without a splash of color and fragrance, and the Araku Flower Show (31 Jan) is just that! Hosted at Padmapuram Gardens, this event showcases stunning floral displays, making it a visual treat for nature lovers. Plus, with Araku’s cool winter climate, the flowers are in full bloom, creating the perfect backdrop for some Instagram-worthy pictures!

The Araku Festival 2025, ‘Chali’ is a celebration of heritage, adventure, and community. Whether you’re trekking through coffee plantations, enjoying tribal performances, or indulging in local delicacies, this three-day event promises a weekend like no other.

