The new year is prepped up for a number of exciting OTT movie releases. Some big ticket movies have chosen certain OTT channels for providing full fledged entertainment to their audiences. Especially as people may choose to stay in the comforts of their homes during weekends and holidays. More immediately, one may keep themselves entertained with 7 OTT movie releases in the first week of January 2022.

Here is the list of OTT movie releases scheduled for this week of January 2022.

#1 Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu action movie starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story is based on the clashes between red sandalwood smugglers and police officers. This pan India movie is a box office success. The film was initially released in the theatres on 10 December, 2021. On the OTT platform, this film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Lakshya

Lakshya is Telugu movie starring Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles. This sports drama is written and directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The story is based on a young archery player and how his life changes after getting addicted to drugs. This film was initially released in the theatres on 10 December, 2022.

Release Date : 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Aha

#3 Anbarivu

Anbarivu is Tamil action drama which did not have a theatrical release. It stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardesi, Asha Sharath and Sai Kumar in lead roles . This movie deals with caste related issues and age old practices. The plot revolves around a fight between two villages. On the OTT platform, this film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Jail

Jail is a Tamil crime film written and directed by Vasanthabalan. It released in theatres on 9 December, 2021. This movie stars G V Prakash, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Praskash Raj, and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The plot is based on urban poor during their rehabilitation from slums.

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Velle

Velle is a Hindi comedy drama directed by Deven Munjal. It released in theatres on 10 December, 2021. This film stars Karan Deol, Abhay Deol, Anya Singh, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The plot is based on three criminals, a girl, and her best friends who meet accidentally.

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Varudu Kavalenu

Varudu Kavalenu is Telugu romance comedy directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The plot is based on a young stubborn woman and a businessman, who decide to get married to each other. This film was initially released in the theatres on 29 October,2021. Varudu Kavalenu is a much awaited movie in the list of OTT releases.

Release Date: 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Zee5

#7 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The last in the list of OTT releases this week is Hindi drama romance directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was initially released in the theatres on 10 December,2021. The film is based on body builder who falls in love with a Zumba teacher. This film was a good box office hit.

Release Date : 7 January, 2022

Streaming on: Netflix