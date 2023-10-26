This week of October brings a fresh wave of entertainment with a diverse lineup of web series releasing this week on OTT. From gripping crime dramas to thought-provoking sci-fi mysteries, and heartwarming family tales, there’s something for every viewer’s taste. Talented casts and visionary directors promise a week filled with exceptional storytelling. As the days get shorter and nights longer, it’s the perfect time to cosy up and explore these exciting new series making their debut on digital platforms.

Here are the web series releasing on OTT in the final week of October.

Aspirants: Season 2

In the highly anticipated second season of Aspirants, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and featuring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, Abhilash takes on the role of District Magistrate in Rampur. However, his new position becomes a battleground for ideological conflicts as tensions mount between him and ALC Sandeep Ohlan. This season promises to delve into the escalating disputes and challenges faced by these characters, offering viewers a gripping continuation of the series.

Release date: 25 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Crashing Eid

Crashing Eid, a comedy-drama, follows Razan as she strives to reconcile her Saudi family’s Eid festivities with the unexpected appearance of her British Pakistani fiancé. Starring Summer Shesha, Yassir Al Saggaf, and Khalid Alharbi, the story revolves around Razan’s humorous endeavours to persuade her family that her partner is a compatible match, leading to a heartwarming and comical exploration of cultural differences and acceptance during the joyous occasion of Eid.

Release date: 26 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

In the mysterious thriller Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy, directed by Thor Freudenthal and Iván Sáinz-Pardo, Viktor Larenz, a renowned psychiatrist, grapples with the enigmatic disappearance of his 13-year-old daughter, Josy. With no witnesses, evidence, or a body, his world is shattered. Two years later, a cryptic woman emerges, compelling Viktor to confront his daughter’s vanishing and testing the boundaries of his psyche. Starring Stephan Kampwirth, Trystan Pütter, Helena Zengel, Emma Bading, Andrea Osvárt, Axel Milberg, Paula Kober, Martin Feifel, and Peter Miklusz, this gripping mystery delves into the depths of psychological suspense.

Release date: 26 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Masterpeace

In Masterpiece, featuring Nithya Menen, Maala Parvathi, Sharafudheen, Renji Panicker, and Ashokan, the delicate balance of family life is disrupted as marital strife spills over, drawing the meddling attention of parents and turning ordinary family drama into a distressing family trauma. This thought-provoking film explores the repercussions when private conflicts become public spectacles, unravelling the intricate dynamics within a family and shedding light on the consequences of such involvement.

Release date: 25 October 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Absolute Beginners

Absolute Beginners portrays the poignant summer of two childhood best friends, played by Martyna Byczkowska, Kefas Brand, and Bartłomiej Deklewa, as they prepare for film school. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they encounter an aspiring athlete, Jan Sałasiński, whose presence awakens unexplored desires and challenges their existing dynamics. This coming-of-age story delves into the complexities of friendship, identity, and self-discovery against the backdrop of a seaside summer.

Release date: 25 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Duranga: Season 2

In Duranga: Season 2, a gripping crime drama, the spotlight is on Sammit, portrayed by Gulshan Devaiah, who embodies the perfect family man. However, the plot thickens as Inspector Ira, played by Drashti Dhami, Sammit’s wife, delves into a series of murder investigations that may have unsettling connections to him. As the series unfolds, it unravels the mystery of whether Sammit has been leading a seemingly idyllic life or concealing a perfect lie. The ensemble cast, including Hera Mishra, Rajesh Khattar, and others, adds depth to the suspenseful narrative.

Release date: 24 October 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Pluto

Pluto, a captivating mystery sci-fi animation series, revolves around a series of enigmatic murders targeting the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies. Inspector Gesicht finds himself in the crosshairs of this deadly conspiracy, setting the stage for a thrilling journey into a world where no one, man or machine, is safe.

Release date: 26 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the final week of October on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.