Working from home can get really boring with zoom calls and no office gossip. We’d all like some spice to our lives, wouldn’t we? Well, what better way to turn a mundane Monday than with a good laugh. From the ocean of entertainment on the Internet, we’ve compiled a list of Indian YouTubers you must follow for some amazing funny content.

7 Indian YouTubers one must follow to pick on their funny bones

#1 Vir Das

India’s highest-selling stand-up comedian, Vir Das is one of the few comedians who represented India internationally in the field of comedy. He also acted in 18 films and 8 television shows. With his amazing wit, Vir’s YouTube channel is a reflection of him as a performer. With his new interactive series #TenOnTen, we are all excited to see what he has in store for us.

#2 Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat is infamous for the controversies he gets himself into. However, with over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, Tanmay proves to be the full pack entertainer with content ranging from stand-up, vlogs, reaction videos, and streams.

#3 Abish Mathew

Known for his talk show Son of Abish, he gives all of his 1 million subscribers the vibes of a late night talk show like The Tonight Show. With his hyperactive personality, we keep waiting for more seasons of Son of Abish.

#4 Bhuvan Bam

The first Indian content creator to cross 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Bhuvan entertains all of us with his comical skits of him playing different characters like Angry Masterji and Titu mama. His channel BB ki vines is something not to be missed.

#5 Prajakta Koli

This YouTube content creator-turned-actress is a heap of talent and it shows in her channel called MostlySane. With her funny sketches based on observational comedy, she makes everyone in a family giggle their hearts out.

#6 Kenny Sebastian

A heart-throb to many, Kenny woos everyone watching with his charm and wit. With his comedy specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Kenny’s YouTube gives you funny snippets from his stand up shows. Apart from that, his recent series of podcasts called SimpleKen gives a refreshing take on how he perceives different aspects of life.

#7 Kaneez Surka

Popularly known as the queen of Improv comedy, Kaneez’s game shows are a must watch. Starting with The General Fun Game Show to Improv Battle she brings out the best out of improv. Her recent venture into vlogs gives us an insight into her regular life.