The cafe scene in Hyderabad is as busy and picturesque as the city itself. With pretty decor, expansive menus, and a distinct ambience, cafes in the city of pearls have a flavour of their own that Vizag can’t seem to capture, but can surely admire. That said, here are seven charming cafes in Hyderabad we wish we had in Visakhapatnam:

1. Hummingbird Cafe



If you’re someone who enjoys having an aromatic cup of coffee in a woodsy setting, the Hummingbird Cafe is a must-visit. Situated amidst a garden, this is a quirky and cosy place where you can spend some memorable hours with your loved ones. You can also indulge in available games like Uno, Jenga, and more for a splash of fun! Vegetarians must try their Jalapeno Poppers for the hot kick. Non-veg lovers -the Dallas Spicy Chicken Burger will make your taste buds dance.

2. Motown Stories Cafe



If you’ve got a crush on biking, vintage cars, or anything automobile, Motown Stories Cafe is wheely heaven. The cafe’s interiors are spruced up with bike accessories, captivating pictures, and even real vehicles. And guess what? You can rent those super cool bikes too! The interior ambience strikes a balance between rustic charm and plush elegance, making us wish we had cafes like this in Visakhapatnam.

3. The Hole In The Wall Cafe



Are you in search of a hearty American breakfast? The Hole in The Wall cafe is an offbeat place to get some. It’s indoors, fitted with wall art, bookshelves, and board games make for the perfect Instagram-worthy pictures. With delectable options on the menu, including the Farmers Breakfast, and the Full Monty American Breakfast this place will turn your morning moodiness into a morning foodie-fest!

4. Lé Vantage Café Bar



If all-day American Breakfast doesn’t butter your bread, this dreamy European-style bar just might. Vintage to its core, this eatery offers appetizing continental food. From its charming interior to the inviting environment, this cafe promises relaxation, rejuvenation and culinary delight. Book your table and enjoy the delicacies!

5. Cafe De Loco – The Pet Cafe



Visit the RK Beach Road on a late evening, and you’ll find pet-parents strolling the sidewalks with their dogs and cats. Unfortunately, Vizag doesn’t have a lot of pet-friendly cafes just yet. That’s why we wish we had a place like Cafe De Loco, where every tail-wag and purr of contentment is celebrated, With designated pet-friendly seating areas and a menu crafted with coffee, snacks, and homemade pet treats serving both humans and pets, the cafe welcomes all!

6. The Gallery Cafe



While Vizag is slowly welcoming some wonderful artsy nooks to the city, The Gallery, in Hyderabad, is a long-timr favourite. A quiet gallery-cum-cafe, this place offers a minimalistic sense of serenity within its walls, which are lined with art pieces for you to feast your eyes on. Customers are also encouraged to make art of their own, as the cafe provides stationary for the same. Coming to food, must-try dishes include the Capricorn Pizza, and Spaghetti with fried garlic and sundried tomato.

7. Heart Cup Coffee



The rattan-furnished rooftop lends a down-to-earth feel to this neat little coffeehouse, which exudes vintage elegance. With movie-themed decor, classy live music, and scrumptious food for company, this is worth a visit with friends and family. Exotic Italian dishes like Alfredo, Arrabbiata, Fresh Basil Pesto, and more are recommended dishes.

Now, we can only hope that cafes like these will make their way to the shores of Visakhapatnam someday. Until then, make sure to add these places to your bucket list for your next visit to Hyderabad, and experience the best that their cafe culture has to offer!

