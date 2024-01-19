Craving some chicken dum biryani? From hearty grills to aromatic curries, these restaurants’ menu is a celebration of carnivorous delights. Immerse yourself in an atmosphere where passion for food is evident in every dish served a haven for the true meat lover. From exotic meats to traditional favorites, each offering is a carefully crafted symphony of taste. Check out these best non veg restaurants in Vizag to experience the flavourful dishes and have a hearty meal.

Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation is known for its buffet-style dining where customers can grill their own meat at the table. It offers a mix of Indian, Oriental, and Mediterranean cuisines. The restaurant is particularly popular for its grilled and barbecued items. Their most popular nonveg dishes are Skewered Chicken, Mutton Seekh, and Jumbo Prawns. You can also enjoy a wide variety of nonveg dishes such as biryanis, kebabs, and curries in their buffet arrangement. The restaurant is located in Waltair Uplands, Vizag.

The Spicy Venue

Spicy Venue has always been one of the highlights of many dining experiences in Hyderabad & Vizag. For those who can muster up the courage to riddle their tongue with spice-singed holes in return for true homestyle Southern flavor, this is definitely a meal not to be missed. Their must try dishes include chicken dum biryani, chilli chicken, loose prawns, and mutton biryani. The restaurant is located in Siripuram.

Zamindari Restaurant

This proper South Indian-style restaurant is located in Maharani Peta. Set in typical royal style, Zamindari restaurant is set in an old-style house, giving you a unique experience. The dining tables, cutlery, and other equipment used perfectly go with the aesthetic. The menu is designed to keep the authenticity of the place and the restaurant’s theme in mind. All the dishes have local Telugu names retaining the essence of southern culture. Their must try dishes are pachi mirchi kodi pulao, kona seema kodi guddu fry and tandoori prawns.

Ming garden

The ideal fine dining to treat your taste buds with carefully crafted Chinese delicacies from the province of Sichuan & select few choices from the Thai. Stir-fried, steamed, braised are just the way you like it. Their most popular dishes are flared lobster, mixed seafood noodle soup, and Tai Chen fish. The restaurant is located in the Gateway Hotel in Pandurangapuram.

Horizon Restaurant

Horizon, one of the best multi-cuisine restaurants, is a fine dining restaurant that offers diners the luxury of ambrosial dishes and opulent views of the horizon! It overlooks the city, mesmerizing guests with the charming sights of Vizag. The restaurant also indulges in live music performances that enhance the overall dining experience. Located in Dabagardens at the Dolphin hotel, Horizon is known for offering a wide variety of nonveg dishes of different cuisines.

Alpha Hotel

Alpha hotel is one of the oldest restaurants in Vizag, located near Jagadamba junction in Suryabagh. They are known for serving mouthwatering authentic Hyderabadi biryani and delicious seafood. Although a relatively small restaurant, the quality of food and prompt delivery by the staff is highly appreciated by the visitors.

Platform 365

Platform 365 is a unique restaurant where food is served by a toy train. The restaurant is located on Waltair Main Rd, opposite Governor Bungalow. Whether it’s the richness of a traditional feast or the zesty flavors of contemporary cuisine, our chefs craft menus that reflect your taste and the spirit of your event. Their must try dishes include chilli chicken, chicken dum biryani, and egg curry.

Let us know which of these best non veg restaurants in Vizag you are visiting next.

