A 62-year-old man died of a heart attack while travelling in an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus, near Hanumanthavaka in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as DVV Chandrashekar Rao of West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, Mr Rao was travelling to his relative’s house in Vizianagaram. He boarded a train to travel from West Godavari to Visakhapatnam. On reaching the Visakhapatnam railway station he took a bus to Vizianagaram. While the bus was passing through Hanumanthavaka, Mr Rao fell unconscious on a co-passenger sitting next to him. The co-passenger immediately alerted other passengers on the bus and sought their help in rushing Mr Rao to the hospital.

On admission at the Visakha Institute of Medical Science (VIMS), the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Few medical tests at the hospital indicated that the deceased suffered a heart attack while travelling on the APSRTC bus.

The co-passengers reached out to Mr Rao’s family members through his phone and later handed over the body to his relatives.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. In November 2020, a 45-year-old man suffered a similar kind of death in Vijayawada. He was returning from Eluru on an APSRTC bus after meeting his relatives and died of a heart attack on the bus itself.

In September 2020, a shocking incident of a bus driver suffering a heart attack at the wheel had been reported in Ongole District in Andhra Pradesh. Luckily the bus driver managed to steer the bus off the road before collapsing on the wheel.