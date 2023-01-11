What if there were fun activities to indulge in along with food? Lately, cafes in Vizag have come up with the concept of having fun games and other recreational activities to entertain yourself apart from the snacks they have to offer. From virtual reality gaming to art workshops, Vizag has been buzzing with attraction, so why don’t you consider giving these unique cafes a shot?

Here are 6 unique cafes in Vizag to visit at least once.

Vizag Drive-In

Located next to BPCL Petrol Bunk in Lawsons Bay Colony, Vizag Drive-In offers live streaming of cricket matches and snooker alongside the various outlets to order your food. The well-lit ambience and restaurants like Grill Citi, Little Idly, 89 Street Cafe and Shakes Town give us more to reason to go.

Sector-9 Drive-In

Sector-9 Drive-In also has a sports turf and streams cricket matches often. The drive-in also offers food from a variety of outlets like Thickshake Factory, The Asian, Mexico’s chicken poppers and others. The sports turf is often thronged by youth playing cricket or football. It is located in Sector 9 on MVP Double Road.

Vizag Car Khana

Visit Vizag Car Khana, one of the unique cafes in Vizag, to experience the myriad of food options in addition to their sports turf. The cafe also screens cricket matches and is located in the Sector 9 drive-in at MVP Double road.

Studio Grill

Studio Grill is a newly-opened cafe that is located at Musalayyapalem in Sagar Nagar. The cafe offers facilities like sports turf, a private dining room and an X-Box gaming console. It has been creating buzz, especially among the youth, for its facilities, music shows and other events often held here.

Wabi Sabi

Standing out as one of the unique cafes in Vizag, Wabi Sabi has been receiving attention ever since it opened for its striking ambience. The cafe has a unique concept where one can purchase the many paintings and plants they have to offer. Apart from that, they also have a dedicated room for board games, book reading, and a carrom board! Workshops are conducted now and then too. It is located at Dayal Nagar Colony, Visalakshi Nagar.

Zero Resto Cafe

With live streaming of cricket matches, movies, live music shows, open mic events and many more, Zero Resto Cafe is one of the most visited unique cafes in Vizag. This is an open restaurant with a pleasant ambience. The cafe is located in Lawsons Bay Colony opposite NCC Canteen.

