Serene evenings, lush landscapes, and an aromatic moistened earth bring the monsoon to life. Do you know what can make your monsoon better? Definitely, it’s good food and a pleasant ambiance. So, here is the list of cosy cafes you can visit in Vizag during this monsoon season.

1. Brew N Bistro Café



Delightful ambiance, a mouth-watering menu, and affordable prices, Brew N Bistro has everything that your heart craves for. Their cosy atmosphere with a shimmering light sets the perfect mood to spend quality time with friends. Brew N Bistro is also a great place to work in a serene atmosphere.

Location: Sagar Nagar

2. Escape Room



Feeling restless at home with nothing to do? Looking for something exciting but too cosy to leave your bed? Then the Escape Room might be the place for you. This café offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of Visakhapatnam. This aesthetic café, mixed with wooden furnishing and snuggly plush seating, makes you feel right at home. You can also enjoy playing some of their board games while waiting for your order.

Location: Muralinagar, Madhavadhara

3. Gluttons Garage



Here is the place to munch on something along with your coffee. Gluttons Garage has got a wide range of crazy food combinations. Also, the cafe has a garage theme making it the best for travel lovers. Don’t forget to try their Cheese Omelette and Oreo Shake because once you try it, your heart will want it more!

Location: Pandurangapuram, RK Beach

4. Plan B Resto Cafe



Wrapped in the embrace of comfort, and a welcoming atmosphere, Plan B has the best menu that makes you drool during monsoon. If you are a person who likes to experiment then try their Watermelon Boat and Tower Burger. You might have never seen anything like this before!

Location: MVP sector 5, MVP colony

5. Cafe Coffee Day



The branch of Cafe Coffee Day located near RK Beach provides a perfect blend of aromatic coffee and a serene ocean view. This cafe, near the coastal area, combined with a cool breeze and sound of waves provides one of the best experiences to its customers. The comfort and cosiness compel you to visit this place again and again.

Location: RK Beach

As the rainy season sets in, there’s nothing quite as comforting as curling up in a cosy cafe, with a favourite book and fragrant coffee to accompany you, catching sight of the rain outside as you look up occasionally. Make sure to experience this in these 5 cafes in Vizag this monsoon!

