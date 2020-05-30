The ongoing lockdown has been one of the country’s key strategies in combating the coronavirus pandemic. By restricting the movement of citizens, governments have made an effort to reduce physical contact and thereby curb any possible spread of the infection. As we remain confined to our homes (which is absolutely essential in staying safe, make no mistake about it), we reminisce our favourite things in the city. Here, we take a look at 6 things in Vizag that we missed oh-so-dearly during the lockdown.

#1 Late night beach trips

Be it for rejuvenating your spirits after a tiring day, gossiping with friends, or even celebrating a friend’s birthday as the clock strikes 00:00, late night trips to the beach can never go out of fashion, especially in the muggy summer weather. Sadly though, our favourite Beach Road wore a deserted look for the past 8-10 weeks, leaving us all teary-eyed.

#2 Long drives

Being bewitched by the moonlight glimmer the sea, as the evening breeze gently caresses your face, is one of the great joys whilst driving boundlessly along the serene beach stretch. With the lockdown confining us to our homes, long drives by the beach in Vizag have turned into the distant cousins of mission impossible.

#3 Munching muri mixture

A trip to the beach can seldom be complete without gorging over a serving of our eternal favourite-muri mixture. Packing a myriad flavours into handful of goodness, this snack takes the crown when it comes to street food in Vizag. The past two months without muri mixture (and other street food) were quite the dreaded “dry” days!

#4 FDFS at Jagadamba

The hustle, the bustle, the madness, and the frenzy of watching the first day-first show of a big-ticket Telugu film at Jagadamba theatre is not to be missed. With many films stalling their releases and the theatres shutting down due to the lockdown, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sun NXT and other OTTs have been are only saviours.

#5 Early morning fitness regimes

Morning scenes in the city wouldn’t be complete without electrified health enthusiasts dotting the streets. From youngsters playing soccer by the beach to senior citizens walking at a park along with their “fitness-colleagues”, the city certainly looks in the pink of its health early in the day.

#6 The Rushikonda vibe

One of the most popular hangout spots in the city, Rushikonda is a hub of activity. Thronged relentlessly by tourists, the beach here is a favourite getaway for many. From watching the sun set in peace to gobbling the “down” noodles, we legit missed every little bit of the Rushikonda vibes.

What’s the one thing in Vizag that you’ve missed the most during the lockdown? Do let us know in the comments below.

PS: While we have certainly missed all the above mentioned things, there hasn’t been anything more important than adhering to the lockdown guidelines issued by the government in the recent past. The ongoing battle against the pandemic needs us to contain ourselves, follow the necessary precautions, and stay vigil in order to overcome the looming threat. This post is only intended to reminisce the good times in a world that wasn’t plagued by corona.