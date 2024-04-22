On Monday, six members of the CPI (Maoist) underground cadre, including three women from the South Bastar Divisional Committee (SBTDVC) and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), gave themselves up to Vishal Gunni, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Visakhapatnam Range, and Tuhin Sinha, the Superintendent of Police for the Alluri Sitaramaraju district. The list of those who surrendered includes a Divisional Committee Member, Khuram Mithilesh alias Raju (37), and Secretary of Kistaram, Barse Masa (30), an Area Committee Member (ACM) of Kistaram, Vetti Bheema alias Raju (32), an ACM of Konta, Vanajm Rame alias Kamala (28), an ACM of Janthan Sarkar, Kistaram, and two party Members of Kistaram, Madakam Sukki (27) and Dudi Sony (23)

Vishal Gunni, while introducing the surrendered Maoists to the press, explained that the reasons for their surrender were multifaceted. The lack of local support and the confinement of party activities to small areas on the borders of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Chhattisgarh (CG) were significant factors. The implementation of government schemes and development works in remote core areas on the AP-CG borders, along with the attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy of the AP government, also played a role in their decision to surrender. Discrimination by top cadres towards local Adivasi cadres and locals was another contributing factor.

Gunni further elaborated on the implications of these surrenders on the Maoist party. He predicted that village and pocket-level committees (RPCs Militia committees) would become weak and cease to function, leading to peaceful Lok Sabha elections. This could also influence most cadres operating in Kistaram, Konta, and Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) formations to surrender, opening up the core areas in Maoist-affected regions for developmental activities and the implementation of government schemes.

This incident closely follows the charge-sheeting of a Maoist in Visakhapatnam last month.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.