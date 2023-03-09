Cafes in Vizag are among the most loved places by the city folk. From being good hangout spots to serving great food, and aesthetics for our gram, the list of reasons to love them is just endless. Bean Board, Gypsy Resto Cafe, and Brew N Bistro are some places in the City of Destiny that prove our undying love for cafes. Delhi, the ever-bustling capital of the country, boasts several such Instagram-worthy cafes, that the local foodies would love to see in Vizag as well.

Here is a list of Instagram-worthy cafes from Delhi we wish we had in Vizag.

The Grammar Room

Inspired by the creators’ love for the English language, food, and coffee, this unique cafe is located overlooking a forest ridge. The name of the cafe is inspired by an inside joke the group of friends share. They have a range of appetising dishes on their menu, that are sure to make one fall in love with the place. The place is an extension of the Olive Bar & Kitchen. Mushroom Melt, Spicy Fries, French Toast, Dessert Counter, Cookie, and Mocha are among the must-try delicacies. The interiors of the cafe will surely get one clicking a ton of pictures for the gram.

Location: Opposite Alai Minar, Mehrauli

Diggin Cafe

This scenic cafe surrounded by green plants and with a unique interior is the perfect place for a weekend date. This cafe also lets its visitors work comfortably, without interruption. It is recommended to try their Penne Picante, Tuna Melt Sandwich, Veg Cannelloni, Ferrero Rocher Milkshake, and Garden Burger. The shutterbug in you is sure to get a treat at this stunning cafe.

Location: Santushti Shopping Complex, Opposite Samrat Hotel

Habitat Hub

Brighten up your Instagram page, with just a few pictures from the Habitat Hub. It is an ideal place to have a cosy afternoon brunch and an all American breakfast. They specialize in a range of cuisines such as Italian, Mediterranean, Europe, and American. It is recommended to try out their Triple Decker Sandwich, Southern Fried Chicken, Baked Ratatouille, Pesto Pasta and Gardenia Pizza.

Location: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Lodi Colony

Cafe Lota

The National Crafts Museum in Delhi accommodates this cafe. The calm and open ambience of this place, lets one enjoy some quality time with friends and family. Specialising in North Indian and South Indian cuisines, their Pondicherry Fish Curry, Sabudana Pop Corn, Bhapa Doi, and Malgapodi Idli cannot be missed. The west-meets-desi fusion of their menu and interior makes them popular among the masses.

Location: Gate No. 2, National Crafts Museum

Olly Cafe

Experience a luxurious, yet recreational time at the Olly Cafe. The cafe is designed to serve as a getaway from the chaos of metropolitan life. A beige interior with green plants can never go wrong, and Olly cafe is a perfect showcase of that. It would be a regret to miss out on their Sweet Potato Salad, Veg Quesadillas, Chicken Quesadillas, hand-rolled pizzas, and homemade desserts.

Location: CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

