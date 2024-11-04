The munch of muri, the melt-in-your-mouth ghee from bobbatlu, the heat of spicy chicken skewers – there’s something deliriously pleasing about eating some of the most famous food in Visakhapatnam. While the city may not have a signature dish that wholly originates here, there are many dishes that have made this place their home and become locals’ favourites. Here’s a guide to the most famous foods in Visakhapatnam and where to find them:

1. Muri Mixture

Mumbai has Vada Pav, Kolkata has Pani Puri, and Vizag has Muri Mixture!

Muri Mixture rules the beach roads of this city, and you’ll often find locals chilling with newspaper-cones of it in their hands. The best place to have this must-eat snack is by one of the many stalls lined up on RK Beach or Rushikonda Beach.

2. Biryani

Biryani is a go-to comfort food in Vizag. From Arabian Mandis to Muslim-style and Bamboo Biryani, you can find many varieties of this dish here. However, some specific places have become biryani hotspots over the years. Chicken Fry Piece Biryani at Hotel Muntaj, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani at Zeeshan, and MLA Potlam Biryani at Spicy Venue are frequently recommended by Vizagites.

3. Punugulu

Whether you break your fast with it or have it as an evening snack – Punugulu is a classic Andhra dish that everyone adores. The best place to have punugulu in Vizag is at the LIC building in the RTC Complex, where many street carts sell the dish.

4. Seafood

Being a coastal city, one of the most charming aspects of Vizag’s cuisine is undoubtedly its seafood. From succulent fish to crispy crab, the seafood scene here has so much to offer. Horizon at Dolphin Hotel has popular dishes including Chilly Loose Prawns, Dakshin Fish Tikka, Lobster Masala, and more. You must also try your luck at ROTO, where they serve seafood in the Mediterranean and Napolean Styles.

If you like your seafood fresh, fried, and spicy, the best place to have it is at the Night Food Market on Old Jail Road. There are a number of food carts that offer an overwhelming variety of seafood, which is generally displayed raw. You can pick a dish of your liking and have it prepared on the spot in the style you prefer!

5. Cheekulu (Chicken Skewer)

Chicken Skewers, or Cheekulu, are one of the most popular street foods in Visakhapatnam. Marinated chicken pieces are grilled on skewers, resulting in a hot, spicy, and juicy treat! If you’re a meat lover, you can try Vizag’s signature Cheekulu at Night Food Court, Old Jail Road, or at AS Raja Road stretch, where you’ll find carts selling this dish. If not, try looking outside any local bar, and you’ll find this meaty delicacy!

6. Bobbatlu

Vizag always has room for dessert – especially when it comes to the famous Bobbatlu! This ghee-laden, jaggery-stuffed sweet is the perfect way to top off a meal. If you’re looking to sweeten your mouth, the best place for Bobbatlu in the city is Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets at MVP Colony.

The next time you’re in the mood to eat out, make sure to indulge in one of these cult-favourite foods in Visakhapatnam at our recommended eateries!

