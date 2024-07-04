Arrangements are being made for the EPFO ​​and ESIC examinations to be conducted by the UPSC on 7 July 2024. According to a press note issued by District Revenue Officer K Mohan Rao, the observers appointed by UPSC will inspect the exam centers in Vizag on 5 July.

On 4 July, the DRO held a coordination meeting with the officials concerned on the arrangements. He said that examinations for the posts of Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Personal Assistants and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Nursing Officers would be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the ESIC examination from 2 pm to 4 pm respectively. He said that 5,729 candidates would appear for the examinations across the district. Candidates, route officers and invigilators must follow the UPSC guidelines.

Candidates should bring any government identity card along with the hall ticket. According to him, Liaison Officers and Superintendents should follow the rules from the time the question papers are received until the examination is completed and the bundles are delivered to the UPSC.

Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches and other smart devices should not be brought to the examination centres. The police officers have been directed to allow the candidates into the examination centre only after a thorough check. Candidates should reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam time. APEPDCL officials have been directed to take appropriate measures to ensure that there is no disruption in the power supply on the day of the examination.

Officials of the health department should ensure the availability of ANMs by setting up a medical camp at the examination centres. The staff of GVMC have been directed to undertake sanitation works along with the provision of facilities like drinking water. He said the authorities in Vizag should work in coordination to conduct the UPSC exam transparently.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

