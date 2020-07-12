Vizag has recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening. Thereby increasing the district coronavirus cases count to 2078. According to the COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the number of active cases in Vizag has increased to 971. As on date, 1082 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district death toll increased to 25, as three more patients have succumbed to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 1933 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, making it the biggest spike on a single day.

As per the evening update, the authorities have demarcated 29 clusters (Balaji Gardens – Simhachalam- Adarshnagar-Zone VI, Gandhi Nagar – Nehru Nagar, Gavara Peta – Yelamachili, Venkatanagar Colony – Nakkapalli, Sudivalsa- K Kotapadu, Sangivalasa EWS Colony, Bheemili Zone, B Kinthada – Devarapalli, Prahalladapuram – Ganesh Colony Zone VI, Narshimhanagar – Medeti Gardens – Ramnagar 2, Nehru Nagar – Coromandel Gate – Railway New Colony – Yeduruvanipalem – Zone IV, Kondaiyyavalasa – Nadupuru – Rajyalaxmi Towers -Srinagar – BC Colony – Chinagantyada – Durgavanipalem- Vuda Colony – Zone V, Lalitha Nagar – Anakapalli) as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. As on Wednesday, the very active clusters in the district stood at 93. In Vizag, 200 clusters have been marked as active. 106 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new case has been reported in those areas in the past 28 days. With the rise in the new COVID-19 cases, the authorities in Vizag are making sure that they conduct Rapid Antigen Tests diligently to curb the virus.

The total case count has now risen to 29,168 in AP, with 1933 new COVID-19 positive cases. Of the newly reported patients, 1914 are from Andhra Pradesh while 18 returned from other states and 1 is a foreign returnee. 16 individuals, who returned from Telangana, 1 from Odisha and 1 from Karnataka also tested positive for the deadly virus.

AP state also witnessed 19 deaths, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. Four each from Kurnool and Srikakulam, three each from Krishna and Visakhapatnam, two from Chittoor, one each from Nellore, West Godavari and Ananthapur, have succumbed to the infection. This was revealed in the daily COVID-19 update by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh. With this, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 328.

Between Saturday and Sunday (9 AM-9 AM), 17624 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. In total, the state has tested 11,53,849 samples for coronavirus. While 15,412 patients (including the 846 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 13,428 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been marked active as of Sunday afternoon. Of the active patients, 11,071 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,357 are at COVID Care Centres.