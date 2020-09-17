In order to ease vehicular movement, 50 more smart traffic signals were sanctioned to Vizag under the Smart City Project. While 25 of these have recently gone operational at key intersections in the city, the remaining 25 are yet to be installed.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Visakhapatnam City Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana shared, “We already had 49 smart traffic signals operating in the city. With these 50 new signals, the total number will hit 99.”

Highlighting the features of these latest additions, the ADCP (Traffic) said that the smart traffic signals have Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras which will be connected to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Police Command Control Centre. He added that this feature enables them to keep a check on traffic violators. Equipped to change as per the traffic flow, these smart signals give way to emergency vehicles including ambulances, said Mr Adinarayana.

He informed that new smart traffic signals have been set up at the Collectorate junction, Pandimetta junction, Railway Station, DRM Office Junction, Coastal Battery, near NTR Statue at Ramakrishna Beach Road, Pandurangapuram Temple, Jodugullapalem, Leela Mahal junction, Port junction, and other key intersections in Vizag. The remaining 25 signals are likely to be installed by the end of September.

Shedding light on activities taken up by the Traffic Police of Visakhapatnam City, Mr Adinarayana said, “We aim to ensure that all the citizens abide by the traffic regulations. With the help of speed laser guns, we are able to track those who resort to over speeding of vehicles. We have been conducting campaigns to raise awareness among auto-rickshaw and van drivers regarding the importance of following traffic rules. We are planning to conduct more such programmes in the near future”

The Visakhapatnam City ADCP (Traffic) has made an appeal to the public to follow the traffic signals and welcomed suggestions. “People who intend to give suggestions can call me on 94407 96004,” he said.