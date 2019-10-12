5 years of Hudhud cyclone: Pics of the worst nightmare that Vizag endured

It’s been five years since Vizag was struck by its worst disaster yet. It all started with moderate to strong gales with cloudy sky early in the morning of Sunday in Visakhapatnam in 2014. By the time people woke up, electricity was gone, communications were disrupted and strong winds of till-then-unheard-of-or-unseen velocities started engulfing entire areas. Hudhud-a cyclone of unprecedented magnitude-had left the city reeling in the aftermath of the destruction.

The real struggles started the next day after the cyclone Hudhud, on Monday morning, the day after the storm. Traffic jams due to road-blocks, power outage, communication disruptions, lack of provisions and all such impediments let loose, and the most dangerous one was that of the health hazard that the stagnated waters posed, especially in low-lying areas, like Convent Junction, Velampeta, One-town, etc.

We take a look back at the time in 2014 when Vizag was reeling in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud. A throwback, looking at the city that paid dearly in the rendezvous with the brute force of Mother Nature.

A few more photos depicting the destruction that Hudhud cyclone caused in Vizag: