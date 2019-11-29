Hyderabad can get pretty chaotic with the increasing traffic and strict schedules to adhere to. If you’re feeling the winter blues and a movie just doesn’t cut it anymore, here are 5 weekend getaways from Hyderabad to charge up your spirits.

Weekend getaways from Hyderabad:

#1 Kuntala Falls(Adilabad) – 260 km from Hyderabad

Fantasized about frolicking under a waterfall after watching Bahubali? Kuntala happens to be just 260 kilometers away from the city and even has the Sivaram Wildlife sanctuary at less than 100 km away. If you’re a daredevil and love extreme weather conditions, temperatures at Adilabad drop to zero degrees on some nights.

#2 Warangal – 145 km from the town

Warangal is a beautiful temple town that speaks of the Kakatiya dynasty’s yesteryear grandeur. Come here to witness the architectural marvel – the Thousand Pillar Temple and other stone archways all around town to get a glimpse of the years gone by. It’s just a two-hour drive from the city and it can be a one day trip too.

#3 Nagarjuna Sagar – 153 km from Hyderabad

A favourite among locals – did you know that there’s a museum at the Nagarjuna Sagar? That’s right – you don’t have to reserve your visit for when the dam gates are opened. Simply head here for stunning views of the serene Krishna River and a lesson in Buddhist history. You can find rare artifacts of ancient Buddhist relevance here.

#4 Hampi – 378 km from Hyderabad

Love stargazing? Hampi should be on your must-visit places for a gadget-free stargazing experience. Cities have rendered us unable to experience simple joys like sleeping under the stars. Hampi is a quaint town that gives you a much-needed escape. Simply book a stay at one of their rustic shacks, and count the stars!

#5 Medak – 100 km from the town

If you only have a day to spare, head to Medak to witness a 200-year-old British-era CSI church here. Complete with rustic stone walls and stunning stained glass artwork, the church is a favourite among tourists. One can even find a British-era pipe organ here, at the church. You can even visit the Medak Fort and make a day out of it.