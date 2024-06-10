Meeting new people and making friends outside of work as an adult is hard enough as it is and the quarantine period during the pandemic took a toll on individuals’ social skills, making matters worse. If you’re wondering how to meet new people in Vizag, these five platforms are coming to the rescue and allowing Vizagites to connect with like-minded people organically:

1. Vizag Reads

Inspired by Bangalore’s ‘Cubbon Reads’, Shireen and Meghana, two Vizagites with a shared passion for reading, formed this community of silent readers in Vizag. Avid readers from across the city assemble at VMRDA Central Park every Sunday to read together amidst the lush greenery of the city’s loveliest park. This silent-reading community allows people of all ages and backgrounds to meet and bond over their shared passion for books and reading, sparking intellectual conversations and debates. Check out their page here.

2. WildED

WildED is a community of nature enthusiasts based out of Vizag who regularly meet to go on “explorative and educational nature walks”. The founder, Vimal Raj, with his team, regularly organise treks, harbour walks, insect walks, farm visits, and more. They also organise intertidal walks and geology trips that captivate the young and old alike. This makes for quite an intriguing and educative way of meeting fellow nature enthusiasts in Vizag. Check out their Instagram to join them on their next adventure!

3. Vizag Writers

Listen up, litterateurs of Vizag! This community in Vizag is a space where writers from Vizag “write, learn, share, and grow”. What started as a regular meet-up to bond over a shared love for literature, now organises silent writing sessions, open mics, workshops and more. If you’re a Vizag-based writer, visit their page to connect with like-minded people and learn and grow!

4. WCTRE Vizag

This eco-tour agency is allowing locals and tourists to explore the natural world surrounding Vizag. Organising exciting camping, herping, and trekking trips at affordable prices, this agency is fostering the growing community of nature enthusiasts in Vizag. In addition to giving Vizagites a glimpse into the city’s remarkable natural world, they also organize workshops to teach Macro photography and Astrophotography. Contact them to explore Vizag like never before!

5. Visakhapatnam Reddit forum

This subreddit dedicated to the people, events, and stories about the city of Vizag with over eleven thousand members hosts monthly meet-ups for Vizagites to meet and play box-cricket or simply connect with fellow locals. This casual and inclusive community makes for a great way for Vizagites to meet like-minded people and socialise. Join the subreddit to receive updates and reminders about their monthly meet-ups.

Catering to a range of interests and passions, these five ways of organically meeting new people will allow you to find a community of like-minded and uplifting individuals and foster friendships you will cherish for a lifetime. Check out their social media pages for fun and exciting updates!