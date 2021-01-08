For all the travel fanatics out there, these are tough times we live in. With Covid mutating its way, travel hasn’t been the same ever since the pandemic took a grip on society. How we wish to swim in the Arabian sea, take a dunk in the Ganges, witness the hugeness of the Thar desert, take a trip through the wilderness of Uttarakhand, and gaze at the night skies from the Himalayas. Thank god for the web period, people from around the world get to share their encounters going through the nooks and corners of the world. Here are a few travel vloggers from India you should follow on YouTube as they take you through their excursions and help us with setting up when we choose to travel.

5 travel vloggers from India you should follow on YouTube

#1 Tanya Khanijow

A girl who quit her advertising job to travel full time, Tanya Khanijow has made a mark for herself as a solo traveler who has checked off places nationally and internationally from her bucket list. With her informatic vlogs, Tanya gives tips and tricks for all who wish to travel solo.

#2 Saravana Kumar

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Saravana Kumar began his YouTube venture in 2014 but began voyaging and exploring the Himalayan path pretty early on. He moved on from his corporate lifestyle to live a simpler and self-sufficient life. His passion to document life in the Himalayas takes him through the wildest adventures which we get to see through his vlogs.

#3 Kritika Goel

Kritika is yet another young woman who left her 9-5 job to realise her dream to travel. Starting her journey in 2017, her vlogs are extremely captivating which makes us want to pack our bags and teleport ourselves to the place.

#4 Varun Vagish

Born and raised in Delhi, previously a journalist, Varun has paved his way to becoming one of India’s top travel vloggers. After traveling extensively in India, he has explored and documented his anecdotes from his journey through countries like Turkey, Kyrgyzstan among others. His video blogs include tales of hitchhiking, partying, and camping with strangers across the globe.

#5 Ronnie & Barty

Having worked as a part of the film industry for quite a while, Rohan Thakur and Bharati Bahrani, bring to us the Himalayan way of life with amazing visuals and sounds from their new home in Manali.