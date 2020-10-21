Don’t we just love documentaries? Presenting us with astonishing facts and taking us through some of the most compelling stories, the format-with all the real-life drama- has a mystical power to keep us hooked till the very last minute. Building on the genre, OTT giant Netflix has been releasing some top content since the beginning of this year. From Bad Boy Billionaires to American Murder, here are 5 top documentaries on Netflix you must watch right now.

1. Bad Boy Billionaires: India

From the dreamy escalation to the pinnacle to the dreaded collapse to rock bottom, the latest docuseries on Netflix explores the greed and fraud of some of India’s most infamous business tycoons. The 3-episode series, with chapters on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy, has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced and the compelling narrative doesn’t disappoint.

2. David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Sir David Attenborough, the voice behind some of the most moving and thoughtful narratives on planet Earth, comes forth with yet another impactful presentation. Among the top documentaries that you must watch on Netflix right now, A Life On Our Planet comes highly recommended for its depiction of the beautiful planet and humanity’s impact on nature.

3. The Last Dance

The 10-part documentary series essays the rise of basketball superstar Michael Jordan and his team Chicago Bulls from the 1990s. Tagged as one of the most gripping sports documentaries of all time, The Last Dance, on Netflix, should definitely be on your watchlist for its rousing untold stories.

4. The Social Dilemma

Among the most talked-about documentaries on Netflix in recent times, The Social Dilemma has once again raised eyebrows on the perils of social media and its worrying impact on human lives. The film has tech experts from across the globe present some glaring possibilities that the current digital trend as they expose the dark side of social media.

5. American Murder: The Family Next Door

Directed by Jenny Popplewell, American Murder: The Family Next Door is a true crime documentary film based on the Watts family murders, which took place in Colorado, US. Following the disappearance of a woman and the disturbing series of events that followed, this documentary seems to have gripped the audience. In fact, it is now reportedly among the most viewed documentaries on Netflix.