Growing up Telugu means that movies are an essential part of our life. Whether you’re an artsy, niche film lover, or an out-and-out mass film enthusiast, Telugu movies have something for everyone. Here are five things you will relate to if you’re a Telugu movie lover.

#1 Arguing that your favourite hero is the best

Picking your favourite hero and defending him to death is a rite of passage for any Telugu film lover. Some of us picked our favourite hero and sided with one club even before deciding what we wanted to do in our careers.

#2 Grandparents telling us that old Telugu movies were much better

How many times have you watched a movie with your grandparents/older relatives only to be told that it’s rubbish, and old movies were much better? While we may have argued with them in the spur of the moment, some of us also realise that current films are no match to some of our old classics.

#3 First day, first show madness

Are you even a Telugu movie lover if you haven’t watched a movie the first day, first show? The frenzy around a big film, the cheers, paper confetti, and dancing make an essential part of growing up loving Telugu movies. Be it Sandhya 70mm or Jagadamba, the frenzy at those early mornings is simply unparalleled.

#4 Educating your non-Telugu friends that some hit Bollywood movies are originally Telugu

Some of our iconic films were remade into Hindi in the ’90s. The trend seems to be in fashion even today. While our non-Telugu friends rave about them, we leave no stone unturned in proudly educating them that they were originally made in Telugu.

#5 Randomly referencing dialogues in daily life

Some gems that our movies have left us are the iconic dialogues like “They Paid, No?” and a few other funnies that never fail to lighten up a bad day.