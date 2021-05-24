Students from all over the country come to Vizag for much more than education. They come to live by the beach, leave the traffic and pollution of the cities and study in a peaceful environment. College students in Vizag gain beautiful memories along with their education. But in the present circumstances, there are a lot of things that the students of Vizag are missing out on.

Imagine living in Vizag as a student, whether in a college hostel or at a house in the city. These years are the ones that you never forget, the memories you make here, the friends you find here.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has kept the students of Vizag from making these memories. Not much goes on in their lives now except for online classes, assignments and exams. Here are 5 things that the students of Vizag are dearly missing during this partial curfew:

#1 Hanging out with friends

During this pandemic, the one thing students have been missing the most is hanging out with their friends. They are the light of our day and the persons we can call late at night. We copy their assignments, make them pay for tea and petrol and just about everything.

And when it comes to hanging out with friends, Vizag has plenty of viewpoints where students can do that. But it’s a pity that all we can do nowadays in terms of hanging out with friends is video-call.

#2 Bunking classes to chill at canteens

Most students loved being at college for the wrong reasons. Classes are very often empty and students are on campus roads walking or in canteens chilling. Some are completing their pending assignments while eating, some are just talking. In fact, this activity has become so frequent that college professors might as well take their lecturers in the canteens instead of classrooms.

#3 Driving on Beach Road

Whether it be an early morning drive on the way to the college or just a leisurely one in the evening, beach road is one place where all students in Vizag love to drive their cars or bikes. Even during the lunch breaks, you just take the bikes out with your friends and go for a meal outside to one of the many beach-side restaurants in Vizag. Driving on beach road in Vizag is an experience that a college student can only experience at a few other places and is one thing that they must be direly missing right now.

#4 Going to CMR Central Inox for a movie

On a weekend or bunking classes on weekdays, watching movies at the cinema has been a part of all college students’ lives. The first-day-first-show bookings of our favourite Telugu actor’s movies or just a way to have some fun with friends, these movie-going memories won’t be forgotten easily. And this is what the college students have been missing out on during the pandemic.

#5 Attending Live Shows

Before the pandemic, the nightlife of Vizag was something else. People used to attend poetry live-mics, stand-up comedy shows or even concerts in the city. The highly talented artists of Visakhapatnam had a stage to showcase their skills. And a high percentage of these artists are college-going students, pursuing some form of course in the city. Now, it’s only Zoom shows and Instagram live sessions that these artists have got.

Let’s hope that the situation soon returns to normal and students in Vizag can go back to enjoying college life in the city.