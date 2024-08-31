There’s no doubt that we Vizagites love our homemade murukku, chakli, and besan laddu. Sometimes, however, those midnight cravings hit, and they want to do something different and extraordinary. For such times, snacks like Pocky, Mars Bars, and Shin Ramyun are worth stocking. If you’re not sure where to buy such imported snacks, however, check out these five stores in Visakhapatnam that are making sure that there are no borders in sight when it comes to food:

1. Taste Buds



At Taste Buds, you can find various imported snacks, including ice creams, chocolates, biscuits, teas, wafers, noodles, and more. From crispy seaweed snacks, Altoids, Reesse’s chocolate cups, Chips Ahoy!, Pop Tarts, to Shin Ramyun in varying levels of spice – this place has it all. Even their drink roster has unique flavours including Coke Vanilla, Grape-flavoured Fanta, etc. What’s more – they even do custom gift hampers and events, for which you can contact them at +91 9533287717!

Location: Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar

2. VK’s LA Chocolat…

Selling about ten different kinds of cheese and baking essentials that are every baker’s dream, VK’s LA Chocolat…, in Visakhapatnam, has a broad spectrum of imported snacks to offer. Unique food items including spiced okra chips, Korean barbeque sauces, Korean condiments, cooking wines, and more are available here.

3. Hyperfruits

Located at the Tycoon Junction, you can find a range of imported snacks at this store. Imported chips, juices, and chocolates, along with imported versions of brands like Snickers, Pringles, Miranda, and more are available here!

4. Karachiwala Departmental Stores

Karachiwala Departmental Stores is undoubtedly a staple in Vizag. Its longstanding heritage and reputation for quality make it reliable. Nowadays, the store is also selling imported snacks like Mogu Mogu juice, Samyang Buldak ramen, and more.

5. The Gourmet Store



The Gourmet Store has many imported snacks to offer, like gourmet sauces, curry pastes, beverages Dr Pepper, and more! It’s also a great place to get premium dry fruits and gift hampers.

The next time you’re craving a taste of something new and different, make sure to visit one of these five stores in Visakhapatnam, where you can buy imported snacks, for a premium experience!

