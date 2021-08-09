Money Heist was a huge success among the Indian audience. It got everyone learning Spanish and singing Bella Ciao. The show was such a hit in India, that it wheeled interest in more Spanish web series on Netflix among the audience. Now, with the final season of Money Heist set to drop in September, the hype is bigger than ever.

Whether you want to watch some thrilling series, set amidst incredible foreign backdrops, or to just improve your Spanish vocabulary, we at Yo! Vizag have compiled a list of Netflix Spanish shows to get you hooked on.

So sit back, activate the subtitles on Netflix and get ready to be emocionado (excited).

#1 Elite

Created by Carlos Montero, Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama set in a fictional secondary school. It revolves around the relationship between three working-class students and their wealthy classmates. The series deals with diverse sexual themes and teen drama.

The internal structure of the show uses flash-forwards, to advance the plot and mystery, and is studded with an ensemble cast.

#2 Toy Boy

Produced by Atresmedia, in collaboration with Plano a Plano, Toy Boy is a crime drama series that is fast-paced and thrilling. The series follows a male stripper who was framed for the death of his ex-lover’s husband and is sent to prison. The series began with a 79-minute long pilot episode and had fans going gaga about it.

Despite average viewership, this Spanish series got international recognition after its release on Netflix. Following this, Netflix decided to add a second season to the show.

#3 Valeria

A Spanish comedy-drama created by María López Castaño exclusively for Netflix. It is based on the novel En los zapatos de Valeria (In Valeria’s shoes) by Elísabet Benavent.The series is set in Madrid and revolves around a writer, Valeria, who is stuck in a monotonous life personally and professionally.

Produced by Plano a Plano, the series has only one season running and is all set to release its second season on August 13, 2021.

#4 Someone Has To Die

Someone Has To Die is a Spanish-Mexican thriller series with only limited episodes. It was created by Manolo Caro and is set in the 1950s in Spain. The series revolves around a traditional and conservative society during the Francoist Dictatorship. The show deals with themes of conservatism, homophobia, change and family.

Renowned Mexican ballet dancer, Hernandez, who is considered one of the best ballet dancers in the world is part of the cast. Living up to her art, she plays a ballet dancer in the series.

#5 Sky Rojo

This Spanish action crime drama series is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. It revolves around three prostitutes who flee from their pimp and their journey forward. Together they embark on a remarkable journey overcoming many obstacles and hurdles.

Completely filmed in Madrid and Tenerife, it was produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix.