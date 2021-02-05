Is your family or a bunch of relatives visiting you this weekend? Or are you getting together with your friends? Either way, deciding on where to go and what to do, often turns into a never-ending discussion, with each one having their own opinion. Well, we’re here to save you some time. We’ve come up with 5 places in and around Vizag you can visit this weekend.

5 places in and around Vizag for a perfect weekend getaway

#1 Kondakarla Ava

With its white-sand beaches and exotic bird population of Cormorants, Pochards, Storks among others, Kondakarla bird sanctuary offers picturesque views of the lake surrounded by coconut trees and floating lotus plantations. Head on to one of the largest freshwater lakes in Andhra Pradesh and boat over the calm waters.

#2 Kurukutti Salur

Located in the Salur Mandal in Vizianagaram, Kurukutti waterfall is a hidden gem. This serene beauty of nature is a 70 km drive from Visakhapatnam. Although not known to many city folks, Kurukutti doubles as a popular picnic spot for the locals.

#3 Konam Reservoir

This reservoir is located approximately 60 KM away from Vizag city. Surrounded by the lush green hills of the Eastern Ghats, Konam Dam has the perfect tranquil atmosphere for a romantic outing with your loved one. Konam Dam is not very popular among tourists, hence making it perfect for a getaway from the humdrum of the city.

#4 Thanthadi beach

Popularly known as NTPC beach among local folk, Thanthadi is known for its unique black sand beach against the magnificent backdrop of NTPC. At a distance of 20 KM from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the route itself takes you through vast stretches of paddy fields and small ponds. Owing to its dangerous tides and water currents, swimming at the beach is not encouraged.

#5 Raiwada reservoir

Surrounded by greenery, the Raiwada reservoir is located 58 KM away from Visakhapatnam at Devarapalli village. Built across the river Sarada, this place promises to deliver scenic views for those Instagram worthy pictures. Raiwada dam is also a significant source of water for the city of Visakhapatnam.